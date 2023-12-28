Well, food fans, it’s been a year. The Baton Rouge culinary and bar scene continued to wow us with the opening of dozens of new restaurants, food retailers and watering holes, not to mention trendy updates to spots we’ve long loved.

We saw the arrival of edgy, design-forward bars like Mother’s Lounge and Firehaus; new South and Central American eateries like Brasas Peru and Sazon Grill; and an all-vegan menu served in a luxe tearoom at The Plantry Café.

If you haven’t explored the establishments on our list, get cracking. Sources tell us that 2024 will be full of action, too.

WINTER

Reopened in January

8418 Scotland Ave.

Horatio Isadore renovated and reopened his original location of Southern Cofé in the shadow of Southern University and added smoothies, meals to-go and salads. Many fans know the coffee shop from its years inside the downtown Main Street Market, now temporarily closed for a major overhaul.

Opened in January

5131 Government St.

The team behind Cou-Yon’s BBQ opened this fast-casual concept in Mid City featuring a straightforward menu of fried fish, shrimp, crawfish etouffee and beignet bites.

Reopened in January

2904 Perkins Road

The new year brought a new design, chef and menu tweaks to the popular Perkins Road Overpass District bar and restaurant.

Opened in January

8416 Scotland Ave.

Located near Southern University, Light House Pizza slings deep-dish pies and craft cocktails.

Opened in February

7673 Perkins Road, Suite C1

The name describes the eclectic vibe at one of the city’s newest pizza spots, which saw a menu refresh later this year under the direction of consulting chef David Dickensauge.

Opened in February

2678 Government St.

Grab a restorative with your pooch along for the ride at this open-air bar in Mid City situated between Ragusa’s Automotive and Pink Elephant Antiques.

Opened in February

7530 LA 44, Suite 103, Gonzales

This year saw lots of openings in Ascension Parish, including the higher-end, wine-forward Library in Gonzales.

SPRING

Opened in March

8201 Village Plaza Court, Suite 1B.

Pick up cheeses, cured meats, imported sweets and gourmet provisions at this culinary market in the Market at Willow Grove.

Opened in May

1509 Government St., Building D

The latest tenant in the Electric Depot is KOK Wings, a concept dreamed up by four Lafayette fraternity brothers and friends.

SUMMER

Opened in June

151 Third St., Suite B.

Taking over the spot occupied by Lucy’s Retired Surfer Bar, Dark 30 swooped in with a buzzy design and a menu full of curated spirits.

Opened in June

777 L’Auberge Ave.

L’Auberge spent $2.5 million to renovate this bar space, also great for hearing live music.

Opened in June

143 Third St.

A beguiling design and regular drag shows have made this inviting queer space the talk of the town.

Opened in June

701 Spanish Town Road

The newest iteration of a place that’ll always be known as Spanish Town Grocery features coffee, beignets, lunch specials, groceries and a big-time sense of community.

Opened in June

7520 Perkins Road, Suite 100

Sink your teeth into tender, charcoal chicken and other dishes that showcase the global crossroads and diverse flavors of authentic Peruvian food.

Opened in July

1230 O’Neal Lane, Ste. 4

Pining for Colombian and Cuban fare, local couple Daniel and Tay Lopera opened Sazon Grill in Baton Rouge with a menu comprised of their families’ recipes.

Relocated in July

14241 Airline Highway

Husband-wife team Angel and Jasmine Lombrage relocated their Caribbean eatery to larger digs this year, giving the Johnson & Wales-trained Angel more room to flex his culinary muscles. Curry and jerk dishes are a mainstay, but there’s much more to discover here.

Opened in August

321 North Blvd.

Speedy service and square-shaped pies define this downtown pizzeria in the storefront once occupied by Sadaf Cafe.

Opened in August

1717 River Road

The $80 million casino opening came with new eateries, including the full-service Restaurant 1717 and casual concepts 3 Woks and Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken.

Reopened in August

3911 Perkins Road

While a longtime liquor store, Bin Q reopened under new ownership in August boasting fresh branding, new selections of high-end and boutique wine and spirits, a wine club and tasting room.

FALL

Opened in September

3930 Burbank Drive

Deep-fried, spicy chicken and shrimp encrusted in a cornflake batter define this new Burbank spot in the location once occupied by Off the Hook.

Opened in October

1700 Government St.

Developed by Cornelius Quarels of Main Lobby fame, Firehaus is a meticulously designed lounge with a bar, patio, food truck parking and co-working space. The reimagining of Mid City just got a lot more interesting.

Opened in October

5454 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite B

Against a dreamscape that’s somewhere between Tolkien and Beatrix Potter, physician Katie Crifasi serves an all-vegan lunch, dinner and high-tea menu. Breakfast service is coming in January.

Opened in November

2031 Perkins Road

Zeeland Street owner Stephanie Phares teamed up with consulting chef David Dickensauge to add a new dinner concept to her popular breakfast and lunch establishment that serves elevated soul food.

Reopened in November

672 Jefferson Highway

A three-month renovation brought a swankier vibe to this neighborhood po-boy shop, which now features a broader wine list, fancier decor and menu updates.

Opened in November

7514 Bluebonnet Blvd.

A former East Baton Rouge Parish School System math teacher opened the first Baton Rouge location of this Nashville chain, which stocks a dozen different cobbler flavors, along with ice cream and cookies, too.

Opened in November

7450 Jefferson Highway

Learn to make adult restoratives with the flair of a trained mixologist at this concept specializing in cocktail lessons.

Opened in December

10201 N. Rieger Road

The first metro-Baton Rouge location of Aldi, known for a fun and thrifty experience, opened near Total Wine & More. It’s one of several locations planned for the Capital Region—music to the ears of the grocery-obsessed Red Stick.

Opened in December

110 Perkins Rowe

The much-anticipated brainchild of a Lafayette cookie entrepreneur opened right in time for Christmas in Perkins Rowe.

Did we miss an opening? Tell us at [email protected].