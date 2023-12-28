Well, food fans, it’s been a year. The Baton Rouge culinary and bar scene continued to wow us with the opening of dozens of new restaurants, food retailers and watering holes, not to mention trendy updates to spots we’ve long loved.
We saw the arrival of edgy, design-forward bars like Mother’s Lounge and Firehaus; new South and Central American eateries like Brasas Peru and Sazon Grill; and an all-vegan menu served in a luxe tearoom at The Plantry Café.
If you haven’t explored the establishments on our list, get cracking. Sources tell us that 2024 will be full of action, too.
WINTER
Southern Cofé – Scotlandville
Reopened in January
8418 Scotland Ave.
Horatio Isadore renovated and reopened his original location of Southern Cofé in the shadow of Southern University and added smoothies, meals to-go and salads. Many fans know the coffee shop from its years inside the downtown Main Street Market, now temporarily closed for a major overhaul.
Cork’s
Opened in January
5131 Government St.
The team behind Cou-Yon’s BBQ opened this fast-casual concept in Mid City featuring a straightforward menu of fried fish, shrimp, crawfish etouffee and beignet bites.
Overpass Merchant
Reopened in January
2904 Perkins Road
The new year brought a new design, chef and menu tweaks to the popular Perkins Road Overpass District bar and restaurant.
Light House Pizza
Opened in January
8416 Scotland Ave.
Located near Southern University, Light House Pizza slings deep-dish pies and craft cocktails.
Pizza Art Wine
Opened in February
7673 Perkins Road, Suite C1
The name describes the eclectic vibe at one of the city’s newest pizza spots, which saw a menu refresh later this year under the direction of consulting chef David Dickensauge.
Pelican to Mars
Opened in February
2678 Government St.
Grab a restorative with your pooch along for the ride at this open-air bar in Mid City situated between Ragusa’s Automotive and Pink Elephant Antiques.
The Library Wine & Provisions
Opened in February
7530 LA 44, Suite 103, Gonzales
This year saw lots of openings in Ascension Parish, including the higher-end, wine-forward Library in Gonzales.
SPRING
Mulberry Market
Opened in March
8201 Village Plaza Court, Suite 1B.
Pick up cheeses, cured meats, imported sweets and gourmet provisions at this culinary market in the Market at Willow Grove.
KOK Wings & Things
Opened in May
1509 Government St., Building D
The latest tenant in the Electric Depot is KOK Wings, a concept dreamed up by four Lafayette fraternity brothers and friends.
SUMMER
Dark 30
Opened in June
151 Third St., Suite B.
Taking over the spot occupied by Lucy’s Retired Surfer Bar, Dark 30 swooped in with a buzzy design and a menu full of curated spirits.
Edge Lounge
Opened in June
777 L’Auberge Ave.
L’Auberge spent $2.5 million to renovate this bar space, also great for hearing live music.
Mother’s Lounge
Opened in June
143 Third St.
A beguiling design and regular drag shows have made this inviting queer space the talk of the town.
Belli
Opened in June
701 Spanish Town Road
The newest iteration of a place that’ll always be known as Spanish Town Grocery features coffee, beignets, lunch specials, groceries and a big-time sense of community.
Brasas Peru
Opened in June
7520 Perkins Road, Suite 100
Sink your teeth into tender, charcoal chicken and other dishes that showcase the global crossroads and diverse flavors of authentic Peruvian food.
Sazon Grill
Opened in July
1230 O’Neal Lane, Ste. 4
Pining for Colombian and Cuban fare, local couple Daniel and Tay Lopera opened Sazon Grill in Baton Rouge with a menu comprised of their families’ recipes.
Bullfish Bistro
Relocated in July
14241 Airline Highway
Husband-wife team Angel and Jasmine Lombrage relocated their Caribbean eatery to larger digs this year, giving the Johnson & Wales-trained Angel more room to flex his culinary muscles. Curry and jerk dishes are a mainstay, but there’s much more to discover here.
Town Square Pizza
Opened in August
321 North Blvd.
Speedy service and square-shaped pies define this downtown pizzeria in the storefront once occupied by Sadaf Cafe.
The Queen and its restaurants
Opened in August
1717 River Road
The $80 million casino opening came with new eateries, including the full-service Restaurant 1717 and casual concepts 3 Woks and Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken.
Bin Q
Reopened in August
3911 Perkins Road
While a longtime liquor store, Bin Q reopened under new ownership in August boasting fresh branding, new selections of high-end and boutique wine and spirits, a wine club and tasting room.
FALL
Jude’s Hot Chicken and Shrimp
Opened in September
3930 Burbank Drive
Deep-fried, spicy chicken and shrimp encrusted in a cornflake batter define this new Burbank spot in the location once occupied by Off the Hook.
Firehaus Rooftop Bar
Opened in October
1700 Government St.
Developed by Cornelius Quarels of Main Lobby fame, Firehaus is a meticulously designed lounge with a bar, patio, food truck parking and co-working space. The reimagining of Mid City just got a lot more interesting.
The Plantry Café
Opened in October
5454 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite B
Against a dreamscape that’s somewhere between Tolkien and Beatrix Potter, physician Katie Crifasi serves an all-vegan lunch, dinner and high-tea menu. Breakfast service is coming in January.
Zeeland Street’s Beloved
Opened in November
2031 Perkins Road
Zeeland Street owner Stephanie Phares teamed up with consulting chef David Dickensauge to add a new dinner concept to her popular breakfast and lunch establishment that serves elevated soul food.
JED’s Local
Reopened in November
672 Jefferson Highway
A three-month renovation brought a swankier vibe to this neighborhood po-boy shop, which now features a broader wine list, fancier decor and menu updates.
Peach Cobbler Factory
Opened in November
7514 Bluebonnet Blvd.
A former East Baton Rouge Parish School System math teacher opened the first Baton Rouge location of this Nashville chain, which stocks a dozen different cobbler flavors, along with ice cream and cookies, too.
The Tipsy Librarian
Opened in November
7450 Jefferson Highway
Learn to make adult restoratives with the flair of a trained mixologist at this concept specializing in cocktail lessons.
Aldi
Opened in December
10201 N. Rieger Road
The first metro-Baton Rouge location of Aldi, known for a fun and thrifty experience, opened near Total Wine & More. It’s one of several locations planned for the Capital Region—music to the ears of the grocery-obsessed Red Stick.
Caroline’s Cookies
Opened in December
110 Perkins Rowe
The much-anticipated brainchild of a Lafayette cookie entrepreneur opened right in time for Christmas in Perkins Rowe.
