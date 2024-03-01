×
Fest day ever: 10+ spring festivals in the Capital Region

  • By Olivia Deffes

We’ve combed the Google events listings, scoured press releases and even chatted with participants to compile a detailed list of spring festivals. And, we promise there’s something for just about everyone to enjoy. Happy festing!

March 2

Zapp’s International Beerfest

LSU Rural Life Museum

Stock photos

March 9

Holi Festival

Repentance Park

Attendees at the inaugural Holi Festival in 2019. Courtesy photo

March 22-24

LA Tiki Festival

Various locations

April 5 + 6

Rock The Country

Lamar Dixon Expo Center

April 6 + 7

The Flower Fest

Pointe-Marie

File photo

 

April 14

Taste of Mid City

The Executive Center

April 19-21

Baton Rouge Blues Festival

Downtown Baton Rouge

Kevin Duffy / Courtesy Baton Rouge Blues Festival

April 24-28

Baton Rouge Improv Festival

LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building and Greek Theater

April 27

Denham Springs Spring Festival

Denham Springs Antique Village

April 27

Baton Rouge Fiber Arts & Market Festival

Mid-City Artisans

May 18 +19

Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival

Main Library at Goodwood

May 24-26

Gonzales Jambalaya Festival

120 S. Irma Blvd.

May 24-26

Cajun Country Jam Memorial Day Festival

PARDS North Park, Denham Springs

June 15

Set It Off Fest

Mid City Ballroom

This article was originally published in the March 2024 issue of 225 magazine.


