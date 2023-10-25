First Look: Inside the reimagined JED’s Local, slated to reopen in November

After three months of renovations, JED’s Local is back with a fresh look and revamped menu.

Co-owners Russell and Sally Davis opened the Capital Heights spot five years ago as JED’s Local Poboys. While JED’s Local Poboys offered a dozen po-boy options, JED’s Local has dropped a few to make room for new appetizer, salad and entree offerings Russel says will marry American classics with Louisiana favorites.

The Davises temporarily closed JED’s back in August for renovations. They say they started the project to build on the success of their restaurant while better meeting customers’ needs. “The feedback that we’ve had from the guests is that they want a little bit more,” Russell says, “so we’re going to give them a little bit more.”

In addition to an expanded food menu, JED’s Local has grown its drink menu with new cocktails and 40 different wines, along with bottled and draft beers. A classic margarita, bourbon old fashioned and other cocktail menu additions will be served at the newly renovated sit-down bar.

And the bar is just the start of the eatery’s physical updates. Designed by Sara Brignac’s Workshop 31Twelve, JED’s Local’s new look is built on a soothing color palette and antique decorations—many of which were purchased from Shop House.

The overhaul includes new banquette seating, decorative light fixtures, wine shelves, fresh paint and updated floors. Inside the kitchen, the renovations keep functionality in mind.

The design aims to elevate the customer experience and create a comfortable environment for different occasions, from business meetings to date nights.

JED’s was named in reference to the Davises’ son’s initials—like their upscale Creole bistro, Eliza Restaurant and Bar, is named after their daughter. Sally assures that though a lot has changed inside the restaurant, JED’s Local has kept its core mission and identity.

“It’s still a casual neighborhood spot, for sure,” she says. “That’s always been the spirit of JED’s, and that won’t change.”

Fitting the surrounding community has been a large part of the Davises’ decision-making process, an idea they feel is well-executed at Eliza and hope to carry over.

“We try to really fit the concept and the restaurant to the location and the neighborhood that it’s in,” Russell says.

Similarly, the Davises plan on maintaining a value-oriented menu with prices that can fit a quick lunch or a family dinner.

With the renovations complete, JED’s is currently in the hiring and training phase of its reopening, and the team is tentatively looking forward to opening its doors in early November.

“I think our loyal customers that we had before will be excited to have more to love,” Sally says. “Then, the hope is always to bring in new customers who aren’t familiar with JED’s.”

For up-to-date information on JED’s Local’s reopening date and new hours, follow the restaurant on Instagram and Facebook.