Beginning Feb. 7, Caroline’s Cookies in Perkins Rowe will offer catering and delivery services in addition to its traditional in-store ordering.

The Lafayette-born bakery arrived in Baton Rouge in December. The shop, which offers a rotating selection of “thick and gooey” cookies, has been something of a sensation since opening its doors in the Capital City, drawing hundreds to its grand opening and regularly selling out of its inventory before closing time.

The bakery’s catering services will be customizable, and orders will be individually boxed, gift wrapped and delivered.

As for the shop’s standard delivery services , Caroline’s Cookies promises “the same reliable delivery driver every time.” According to the bakery’s website, delivery is geared toward customers who may find it challenging to visit the shop during its regular operating hours.

On Feb. 7, the bakery will also begin selling made-to-order cookie cakes. While new to Baton Rouge, catering, delivery and cookie cakes have all been available at the shop’s Lafayette location for some time.

