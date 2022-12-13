In 2022, some of Baton Rouge’s most exciting new restaurants opened. Here’s a rundown.

This story has been updated from a previous version published in June.

Let’s go try that new place.

Local diners have said this over and over again throughout 2022 as mouthwatering new concepts opened across Greater Baton Rouge. From the ultra swanky Supper Club to Tap 64, where Indian cuisine meets craft beer, new spots continued to help redefine the Capital City’s ever evolving culinary map. Here’s a look back.

Spoke & Hub

Where: 5412 Government St.

When: February

The cycling-themed concept from City Group Hospitality is a welcome addition to an increasingly pedestrian-friendly Mid City. The restaurant is equipped with bike racks, cycling merch and a designated bike maintenance area. But you don’t have to be a cyclist to appreciate its imaginative, diner-style dishes—or its secret speakeasy’s craft cocktails out back. spokeandhubbr.com

Gail’s Fine Ice Cream

Where: 3025 Perkins Road

When: March

Craft ice cream made from scratch with a sinful amount of butterfat defines Gail’s, the latest venture from Overpass Merchant and Curbside owners Nick Hufft and Lon Marchand. Since it opened in the spring, families and friends have flocked to Gail’s for homemade mint chip, strawberries and cream, milk and cookies, and other flavors, best enjoyed at one of the cheery tables outside. gailsfineicecream.com

Jubans

Where: 3739 Perkins Road

When: April

A new chapter was added to Jubans’ storied local history earlier this year. After a prolonged pandemic closure, the Louisiana classic was reimagined with a floor-to-ceiling renovation. The interior is divided into stylishly themed rooms and bars, including the Tigre Room, a dashing space with library shelves stacked with books and digitally rendered paintings of local sports figures. The menu got a delicious update, too, courtesy celeb chef Chris Motto. jubans.com

Supper Club

When: May

Where: 10480 Perkins Road

This new concept from Walk-On’s CEO Brandon Landry is the place to see and be seen. Inspired by uber-chic restaurants in Las Vegas and Miami, the luxe interior was designed to the nines. (And it expects diners to be, too—cocktail attire is strongly encouraged.) Sink into your leather chair, and get ready for a night of ultra fine dining and top-notch people watching, all soundtracked by a live DJ. thesupperclubbtr.com

The Shed

Where: 7477 Burbank Drive

When: June

Barbecue devotees will no longer have to road trip to Mississippi for a taste of one of the South’s top-rated ’cue spots. At the famous eatery’s second location, The Shed Pit Master Robert Erwin smokes signature ribs, brisket, turkey and chicken wings in an atmosphere bedecked in quirky antiques and travel memorabilia. And since the new restaurant has taken over the old home of The Oasis, patrons can enjoy the sandy volleyball courts, too. Just beachy. theshedbbqbr.com

Tap 65

Where: 515 Mouton Street (In Square 46 at Mouton and Government Streets)

When: June

Mid Tap founder Rick Patel’s latest venture in Mid City is a taproom designed in rich teals with naturalist imagery that invite snapping and sharing. Use the card system to swipe your choice of 65 self-serve craft beer taps that include descriptions of flavor profile and ABV content. The menu is all about Indian-inspired elevated pub grub, and includes a charcuterie board delightfully crammed with samosas, pani-puri, masala cashews, corn chaat and other Indian street foods. tap65.com

Unleaded

Where: 3030 Perkins Road

When: August

Baton Rouge’s barbecue sector kept expanding this year with the late August opening of Unleaded inside a converted Cracker Barrel gas station in the Perkins Road Overpass District. The straightforward menu includes smoked brisket, pulled pork, wings, sausage and chicken sold in plate combos or by the pound. Sink your teeth into sides like collard greens, loaded baked potato salad, barbecue baked beans and more, and top it all off with homemade banana pudding, or perhaps a measure of bourbon from the bar’s ample collection. It’s time to pig out. unleadedbbq.com

Pho 97

Where: 15540 George O’Neal Lane

When: October

A modern, edgy vibe is paired with a pho-centric menu in Baton Rouge’s latest Vietnamese eatery, Pho 97. Sit down to a steaming bowl of pho with your choice of protein, or opt for a banh mi, vermicelli bowl, rice plates and more. The technicolor hues make the place feel special — perfect for date nights or getaways from the ordinary. Find it on Facebook

Barracuda Taco Stand

Where: 2504 Government St.

When: December

Opening next week, Barracuda Taco Stand is all about quick-service tacos prepared from scratch. Owner Brett Jones has two locations in New Orleans, and had always planned to open the concept in the Capital City as well. Order to go, or dine outside. The menu is deliberately on the smaller side, focusing on well-executed protein and vegetarian taco options and on-the-rocks margaritas made with fresh juices. eatbarracuda.com

Bars and spirits

14141 Airline Highway, Suite 4J

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

2963 Government St.

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

5050 Government St. (inside Soji: Modern Asian)

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

668 Main St.

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

1010 Nicholson Drive

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

481 W. Eastbank St., Gonzales

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

777 L’Auberge Ave.

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

3101 Government St.

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

Coffee & tea shops

662 Jefferson Highway (inside Red Stick Spice Co.)

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

10443 Joor Road

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

A Cup of Joy

324 Lee Drive

Restaurant-cafes and foods to go

320 Third St.

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

2 Raphael Semmes Road (at LSU)

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

2705 Louisiana 30 W, Gonzales

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

166 W. Chimes St.

7242 Perkins Road

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

7731 Perkins Road, Suite 100

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

144 W. Chimes St.

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

6463 Moss Side Lane

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

6651 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

Zee Zee’s

2943 Perkins Road

1660 Lobdell, Ste. 100

Sweets

Beignet Baton Rouge (formerly Beignet Done That)

14241 Coursey Blvd., B1

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

7575 Jefferson Ave., Ste. D

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.

1857 Government St.

Read 225‘s feature on the opening.