First Look: Brandon Landry’s opulent dinner-only Supper Club

“I always said, ‘I wish we had something like this in Baton Rouge,'”Landry says. “For me, it’s about creating a meaningful moment, and letting people make a night of it. We’re creating a place that is really energizing and hits all five senses.”

Landry purchased land for the concept in 2020, located on Perkins Road near Bluebonnet Boulevard. The nondescript charcoal building with clean, minimal signage could be anything—its austerity belying a high octane scene inside.

The foyer, dark and brooding, is trimmed with innumerable floor candles. A doorman swings wide the looming door, revealing an expansive dining room whose palette combines moody blacks and grays with splashes of color. Take the floor, where the wall-to-wall carpet imported from Holland features super-sized flowers on a midnight background. Elsewhere, a towering marble bar is stacked with naughty amounts of liquor, while graceful Italian chandeliers dangle in the room’s center. Iridescent floor-to-ceiling chains from Spain make an entire wall shimmer. Soft, slate leather chairs invite diners to tuck in around tables that seat no more than eight, a strategy of Landry’s to keep things intimate.

While not open quite yet, the Supper Club also has a private room for 12 with its own VIP entrance, an exclusive retreat within an exclusive retreat, and sure to be catnip for Baton Rouge’s resident politicos, wheeler-dealers and occasional A-list actors. But this is no staid and stuffy back room, more an upbeat den of vice accented by a red-hued chandelier and a vampy, dinner party photograph by David Humpreys in which the artist makes a cameo alongside beauties in various stages of noshing.

Over the last 20 years, “local” might have signaled innovation across restaurants and bars, but here, the goal is an unapologetic global scavenger hunt. Landry and executive chef Leighton Carbo leaned on national consultants to help them source best-in-class ingredients from sought-after vendors.

“It’s about getting great product and doing it right, and people appreciate that,” Landry says. “Baton Rouge has an unbelievable palate.”

The fresh produce is from Farmer Lee Jones, a celebrity regenerative farmer in the Midwest. And to offer the A5 Shichiri Wagyu beef from Hida Prefecture, Landry had to buy a special membership, he says. Served on a hot stone, the highly marbled Japanese steak is priced at $35 an ounce, and the Supper Club is one of only 12 restaurants in the United States to serve it, Landry says. It’s one of several luxury steaks on the menu.

Gulf seafood, the darling of most local fine dining restaurants, isn’t prioritized. Ingredients like George’s Bank sea scallops from Maine, Ora King salmon, lobster and Alaskan king crab are. And, don’t look for bread pudding. Your dessert options embrace retro glam dishes like crème brulee flambeed tableside, Belgian chocolate cake and showy baked Alaska.

Another of the Supper Club’s big differentiators is its live DJ, an element inspired by STK Steakhouse in Las Vegas, Landry says. He and his team hired a Miami-based DJ consultant to ensure that the right type and decibel of music are played at the right hour. What you hear early in the evening will be different from what you hear later, he says. Speakers hang strategically from the ceiling, and are hidden behind acoustic wall panels to ensure loudness doesn’t trump clarity.

The Supper Club is open for dinner only Tuesday through Saturday. Cocktail attire strongly suggested. For more information and to book reservations, thesupperclubbtr.com.

