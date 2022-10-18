First Look: Barstool Sportsbook to open at L’Auberge this Friday ahead of LSU homecoming

L’Auberge Casino and Hotel Baton Rouge has partnered with PENN Entertainment to open the thirteenth-ever Barstool Sportsbook on Friday, Oct. 21.

Penn Entertainment spent $6.7 million and about a year on renovations for the opening of Barstool Sportsbook. The renovation included cutting into the casino floor to create the 10,000-square-foot bar that seats 300 guests.

The Barstool Sportsbook retail locations are an expansion upon the Barstool brand’s wildly popular sports betting app of the same name, with other locations at casinos in Pennsylvania, Colorado, Michigan and Indiana.

Previously known as The Stadium, the space at L’Auberge has been transformed into a sports betting bar that the team at L’Auberge thinks will help diversify the casino’s demographic with a young crowd.

“We feel strong about the Barstool brand,” Alex Rangel, vice president and assistant general manager at L’Auberge, said. “It really speaks to a younger demographic that is heavily interested in sports.”

The casino also plans to reopen Edge Bar in May 2023 in a new space. Sophia Acuña, brand manager of Barstool, said they want guests to enjoy the game at Barstool and head over to Edge afterwards.

Barstool Sportsbook shares the sports blog and media brand’s signature, playful look. A football field mat covers the betting floor and huge wooden chairs are displayed for photo opportunities. Famous Barstool slogans are displayed throughout.

Barstool Sportsbook was originally scheduled to open in November, but they picked up the pace in order to open just in time for the LSU homecoming game against Ole Miss. The bar is offering all-day table reservations on game days.

“We’re bringing together two powerful brands: Barstool and L’Auberge,” Acuña said. “We’re excited to have a nationally recognized brand working to bring a fun sports atmosphere.”

Barstool will first be introduced on Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m. during a ribbon cutting ceremony. PENN Entertainment president and CEO Jay Snowden will join Barstool personality Dan “Big Cat” Katz at the event. The bar will officially be open to the public from there after.

The bar is split into two areas. A family friendly side is available as one of few kid-friendly areas in the casino. The 21+ area features live sports betting.

A 22-foot-by-12-foot jumbotron along with 30 televisions will always have the game playing. A betting kiosk and two blackjack tables are available for guests to enjoy. Five betting windows will stay open with Barstool Sportsbook team members available to explain rules to anyone eager to learn.

The wide menu is a mix of American cuisine with a southern flare. Executive sous chef Nick Chevalier included shrimp and sausage baked rigatoni, Barstool pork rinds and crisp chili skins on the menu.

While bottled and canned beers are available, its list of 32 national and local draft beers will be the main event. Local beers will include RallyCap, Tin Roof Voodoo, Gnarly Barley and more.

Barstool Sportsbook will sell merchandise at the entrance of the bar. There is also a promotion on its app right now. First time downloads will include a free first-time bet for up to $1,000.

“It’s the energy where you watch the games together, hang out with your friends, and learn about sports betting,” Chau Nguyen, assistant social media manager for L’Auberge, said.

“This will be by far the best physical asset in Baton Rouge to watch sports,” Rangel adds.

For more information on the Barstool menu and sports betting, visit here. Barstool will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the weekend. A consolidated menu will also be available for to-go orders until 4 a.m. every day. Barstool Sportsbook at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel Baton Rouge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.