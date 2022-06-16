First Look: Tap 65, self-serve taproom with global cuisine, opens later this month

One thing that Patel says he learned from Mid Tap is that while Baton Rouge might dig craft beer, it doesn’t love it so much that a place can dismiss other intoxicants from the user experience. In other words, you’re perfectly welcome at Tap 65 if beer’s not your thing.

Wines are taken seriously, with a rotating list of 40 or so selected to pair with the global menu and whatever season we find ourselves in here in south Louisiana (you know, hot or extra hot).

Cocktails also get top billing, with nearly two dozen original creations on the rotating cocktail menu. Many of them incorporate Indian spirits or tropical ingredients. As for food, the menu features starters and entrees that are heavily in the Indian space, while also flirting with other global cuisines, Patel says.

“At our heart, we’re a taproom that’s going to be serving really nice food with Indian influences, that incorporate different cultures like Cuban, Latin American and Korean to give ourselves a different flair,” Patel says.

For example, head chef Larry Warren prepares Indian-influenced papa rellenas, a mashed potato ball made here with either paneer and vegetables for a vegetarian option, or seasoned lamb. The balls are deep-fried to golden brown and served on a mildly spicy sauce and topped with yogurt cilantro chutney and kachumber, an Indian salad of tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and peppers. It’s great with an Indian lager like Kingfisher or Flying Horse, Patel says, two brands that are sold by the bottle.

Elsewhere on the menu, diners find dishes like butter chicken masala with buttery fried naan, chicken wings with Indian-inspired sauces and charcuterie boards that feature either standard options, or Indian street food like cocktail-sized samosas, vegetarian and meat pani puri, spicy cashews, fried okra and other items. Another dish, the “biting basket” features crunchy puffed snacks made of garam flour and served with two chutneys, cilantro mint yogurt and tamarind date.

Patel, a native of southern California and a former accountant, moved to Baton Rouge with his wife in 2009. His cousin was living here at the time, he says, adding that the city seemed like the kind of place where the couple could pursue their goal of entrepreneurship.

“I came out and just sort of fell in love with it,” Patel says. “People are super nice, and it just sort of hit home that this was where we wanted to be.”

They bought Subway restaurants, and later opened Mid Tap, fulfilling a personal dream of owning a restaurant. The new Tap 65 gives them the chance to push their ideas further with a broader menu of dishes, many of which stem from family recipes.

They also like the idea of creating a drinking destination in Mid City, Patel says.

“We always wanted to be in Mid City,” Patel says. “This is the clientele we’re shooting for and the perfect part of town to be in. The improvements on Government Street are really special.”

In keeping with Baton Rouge’s adoration for patio dining, Tap 65 has generous outdoor seating with a full covered patio on the west end of the establishment and tables under party lights lining the front facing Government Street.

Tap 65 is at 515 Mouton St. It will be open seven days a week and will serve brunch on both Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, find it on Instagram at @tap65br.

