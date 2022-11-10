First Look: Shake Shack’s first Baton Rouge location will open its doors (and drive-thru) next week

Baton Rougeans can finally get a ShackBurger—and they don’t have to travel to New York (or New Orleans) for it.

The first Baton Rouge location of Shake Shack is slated to open next week, right off Bluebonnet Boulevard. The new spot for the famous burger restaurant is part of the Mall of Louisiana shopping and dining district, nestled in between LongHorn Steakhouse and Peregrin’s Christmas Store.

What started out as a hot dog stand in New York City’s Madison Square Park now has over 400 locations worldwide, and the company thinks it will be right at home in the Capital Region.

“We look for energized communities that we think our brand will resonate within,” Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer at Shake Shack, says. “We love the sense of community in Baton Rouge, and that’s been an important value to Shake Shack from day one.”

The Shake Shack team committed to opening a location in Baton Rouge in early 2021 and will follow through on that promise with a grand opening for the public on Monday, Nov. 14. McCaughan says the day will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony and special entertainment. The first 100 guests through the drive-thru will receive limited edition Shake Shack swag.

“We love being your go-to lunch spot, the after-school hang place, or the family dinner restaurant of choice,” McCaughan says. “With this Shack having a drive-thru, we’re offering an added level of convenience for those joining us.”

Shake Shack is partnering with local nonprofit The Three O’Clock Project to add to the celebration of the day. For every burger sold on opening day, $1 will be donated to the project, which aims to increase access to healthy, nutritious food for at-risk youth and their families.

The original Shake Shack was founded as part of an art installation to raise money to reinvigorate Madison Square Park in 2001. McCaughan says the brand aims to have each of its locations “[cater] to the community.”

While the drive-thru is an obvious option for busy Baton Rougeans in this highly trafficked part of town, Shake Shack’s seating area is welcoming, while balancing a sleek, modern design. Inside, woven basket light fixtures line the interiors’ ceiling and a row of artificial plants sit between booth seating.

Outside on the patio, garden lights create a star-like ceiling. Green is the restaurant’s favorite color, which visitors spot throughout in the seating, decor and more. The restaurant’s tables are green in another sense: made from sustainably sourced American white oak.

Shake Shack is well-known for its ShackBurger, made with angus beef topped with ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun. Its custard is made “in-Shack” every day and the milkshakes are hand spun.

“My personal favorite is the Black and White Shake, unless it is this time of year, then I go for one of our Holiday Shakes,” McCaughan says.

The restaurant is always adding special items to its menu, too, McCaughan says. Currently the restaurants are serving up a spicy menu in collaboration with the popular series Hot Ones.

This will be the fourth Shake Shack to open in Louisiana. There are locations in New Orleans, Metairie, and Kenner. Shake Shack in Baton Rouge will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is located at 6651 Bluebonnet Blvd.