2022’s new culinary arrivals so far, from famous barbecue to fresh brews

Jubans

Where: 3739 Perkins Road

When: April

A new chapter was added to Jubans’ storied local history earlier this year. After a prolonged pandemic closure, the Louisiana classic was reimagined with a floor-to-ceiling renovation. The interior is divided into stylishly themed rooms and bars, including the Tigre Room, a dashing space with library shelves stacked with books and digitally rendered paintings of local sports figures. The menu got a delicious update, too, courtesy celeb chef Chris Motto. jubans.com

Spoke & Hub

Where: 5412 Government St.

When: February

The cycling-themed concept from City Group Hospitality is a welcome addition to an increasingly pedestrian-friendly Mid City. The restaurant is equipped with bike racks, cycling merch and a designated bike maintenance area. But you don’t have to be a cyclist to appreciate its imaginative, diner-style dishes—or its secret speakeasy’s craft cocktails. spokeandhubbr.com

Supper Club

When: May

Where: 10480 Perkins Road

This new concept from Walk-On’s CEO Brandon Landry is the place to see and be seen. Inspired by uber-chic restaurants in Las Vegas and Miami, the luxe interior was designed to the nines. (And it expects diners to be, too—cocktail attire is strongly encouraged.) Sink into your leather chair, and get ready for a night of ultra fine dining and top-notch people watching, all soundtracked by a live DJ. thesupperclubbtr.com

The Shed

Where: 7477 Burbank Drive

When: June

Barbecue devotees will no longer have to road trip to Mississippi for a taste of one of the South’s top-rated ’cue spots. At the famous eatery’s second location, The Shed Pit Master Robert Erwin smokes signature ribs, brisket, turkey and chicken wings in an atmosphere bedecked in quirky antiques and travel memorabilia. And since the new restaurant has taken over the old home of The Oasis, patrons can enjoy the sandy volleyball courts, too. Just beachy. theshedbbq.com

MORE 2022 DEBUTS

Beverages

Agile Brewing

14141 Airline Highway, Suite 4J

2963 Government St.

Lotus Lounge

5050 Government St. (inside Soji: Modern Asian)

The Main Lobby

668 Main St.

Coffee & tea shops

SoGo Tea Bar

662 Jefferson Highway (inside Red Stick Spice Co.)

The Cottage Cafe and Tea Room

10443 Joor Road

Cafes

The Blues Cafe Bar & Grill

320 Third St.

The Lounge

2 Raphael Semmes Road (at LSU)

Big Bad Bites

2705 Louisiana 30 W., Gonzales

Rock Paper Taco

166 W. Chimes St. (Perkins Road location coming soon)

Desserts

CounterSpaceBR (new location)

7575 Jefferson Highway, Suite D

Gail’s Fine Ice Cream

3025 Perkins Road

Food trucks

Aliye Belle’s SnowBalls

leolascafeandcoffeehouse.com/aliye-belle-s-snowballs

Lucky Dogs – Downtown Baton Rouge

luckydogsinc.com

Tastea | Bubble Tea & Korean Corndogs

instagram.com/tastea__/

This article was originally published in the July 2022 issue of 225 magazine.