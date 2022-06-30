2022’s new culinary arrivals so far, from famous barbecue to fresh brews

Restaurants are back. After new openings slowed in 2020 and 2021, the local industry is a flurry of activity once again. The first six months of 2022 have already seen a slew of debuts by new restaurants, cafes, bars and coffee shops. Here are a few that opened between January and June. And the year’s not over yet—there’s plenty to look forward to later this summer and in the fall. Eat up.
Jubans
Where: 3739 Perkins Road
When: April
A new chapter was added to Jubans’ storied local history earlier this year. After a prolonged pandemic closure, the Louisiana classic was reimagined with a floor-to-ceiling renovation. The interior is divided into stylishly themed rooms and bars, including the Tigre Room, a dashing space with library shelves stacked with books and digitally rendered paintings of local sports figures. The menu got a delicious update, too, courtesy celeb chef Chris Motto. jubans.com
Spoke & Hub
Where: 5412 Government St.
When: February
The cycling-themed concept from City Group Hospitality is a welcome addition to an increasingly pedestrian-friendly Mid City. The restaurant is equipped with bike racks, cycling merch and a designated bike maintenance area. But you don’t have to be a cyclist to appreciate its imaginative, diner-style dishes—or its secret speakeasy’s craft cocktails. spokeandhubbr.com
Supper Club
When: May
Where: 10480 Perkins Road
This new concept from Walk-On’s CEO Brandon Landry is the place to see and be seen. Inspired by uber-chic restaurants in Las Vegas and Miami, the luxe interior was designed to the nines. (And it expects diners to be, too—cocktail attire is strongly encouraged.) Sink into your leather chair, and get ready for a night of ultra fine dining and top-notch people watching, all soundtracked by a live DJ. thesupperclubbtr.com
The Shed
Where: 7477 Burbank Drive
When: June
Barbecue devotees will no longer have to road trip to Mississippi for a taste of one of the South’s top-rated ’cue spots. At the famous eatery’s second location, The Shed Pit Master Robert Erwin smokes signature ribs, brisket, turkey and chicken wings in an atmosphere bedecked in quirky antiques and travel memorabilia. And since the new restaurant has taken over the old home of The Oasis, patrons can enjoy the sandy volleyball courts, too. Just beachy. theshedbbq.com