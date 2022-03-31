First Look: Refreshed and reimagined, iconic Juban’s set to reopen

Thinking through exactly what that means has been the focus of a small team for the last several months, including Michael Boudreaux, a member of the Juban family; chef-restaurateur Peter Sclafani, whose restaurant group, Making Raving Fans, is operating the new Juban’s; the branding firm X Design and the architecture firm DNA Workshop. Together, the group has played around with palettes, themes and designs that situate the new Juban’s as simultaneously sophisticated and friendly.

“It’s ornate and polished but also welcoming,” says X Design Art Director Tiffanie Pitrie.

It’s impossible not to liken the updated Juban’s to both Commander’s Palace and Brennan’s in its gilded, airy sophistication, comparisons Sclafani both recognizes and welcomes.

“That’s what we hope you feel when you come in,” Sclafani says. “That you’re in this cool New Orleans space.”

The dusty pink exterior is now bright white. A sprawling new outdoor patio flows off the main front dining room, which has been renamed the Hallelujah Bar because it now features a large bar at one end. The jazz-themed space is painted in lush, deep teal set off by brass sconces and chandeliers that mimic clusters of trumpets.

The immense Atrium Bar, designed in soft pastels with lots of brass and glass, sprawls through the center of the restaurant, with a bar that stretches end to end, and floor space filled with numerous dining tables. The cocktail program features signature drinks named for songs and blended with boutique and local spirits. The wine list features close to 200 producers. It tilts New World and is meant to put diners at ease, Sclafani says.

“People are going to find familiar wines here,” he says. “We want them to find things they recognize.”

The most talked about space, Sclafani says, is the new moody Tigre Room, a Victorian explorer-inspired “library” hidden behind a sliding wall just off the bar. To the Atrium’s well-lighted excitement, the Tigre Roomy is a sultry contrast, wallpapered in grown-up Jungle Book-ish tigers and peacocks. There are animal skin rugs, a large screen T.V., stuffed chairs and tables for dining. It also holds the restaurant’s cheekiest design move of all: a series of “paintings” of beloved LSU sports personalities, including Joe Burrow, Shaquille O’Neal and D-D Breaux depicted in heroic portraiture. (Don’t ask who the artist is, because there isn’t one. In a high-low genius move, X Design created them digitally.)

The kitchen is led by Chef Chris Motto, formerly of Mansurs on the Boulevard and a competitor on Gordon Ramsay’s reality show, Hell’s Kitchen, in 2019. Motto has worked to create a new Juban’s menu that reflects its classic-meets-contemporary vibe. The result is a tidy round-up of elegantly presented Creole fare.

Juban’s seminal dishes, the Hallelujah Crab and Redfish Adrian, are still on the menu, albeit with subtle tweaks, joined by entrées like Ora King salmon with salmon skin cracklin’, chicken Clemenceau and a duo of duck and quail with cane syrup gastrique and others. Juban’s chicken, duck and andouille gumbo is also returning, but don’t miss Motto’s original cauliflower, crab and brie soup. Oyster Rockefeller, one of several appetizers, is reimagined with a fried oyster perched on a bed of Rockefeller-creamed spinach and topped with pickled fennel, hot sauce beurre blanc and local caviar.

Renovated restrooms in dark blues with pops of millennial pink create a backdrop for perfect selfies, but these aren’t to be outdone by the photo booth outside the mens and ladies rooms where you and yours can take your very own Juban’s branded photo strips. Swipe a credit card to pay for the experience, but note that Juban’s is ensuring the profits go to a different charity each month.

For more information, jubans.com.

