Wines by the glass, sandwiches and salads available at Martin Wine Cellar’s recently opened deli

For years, Martin Wine Cellar’s New Orleans and Metairie locations have been known not just for their interesting wines, but also as great spots to grab a bite. Freshly made gourmet sammies, sides and salads served with rotating wines by the glass are mainstays of a menu that first took root at the store’s uptown New Orleans location in 1977. Martin originally opened in the Crescent City in 1946.

And while the respected wine store has had a presence in Baton Rouge since 2006, it wasn’t until a few months ago that local fans were privy to the full deli experience. That finally happened after Martin shifted operations from its longtime Perkins Palm location to new digs on Moss Side Lane.

“We built this building on Moss Side Lane specifically so we could open a deli,” says General Manager Melissa Palfrey. “We have room for dining in and eating on the patio.”

While the Moss Side Lane location has been opened since late 2021, the deli quietly opened in April. Word has since traveled to a growing number of diners, including locals familiar with Martin’s delis, as well as new adapters.

“It’s been going really well,” Palfrey says. “Lately, it’s been super busy.”

As in New Orleans, patrons order at the counter and often shop for wine and gourmet items while waiting. Palfrey says the Baton Rouge location’s top sandwich sellers include the Californian, made with roast turkey, Havarti, avocado, spinach, cucumber, tomato, Creole mustard and mayo on wheat or 7-grain bread; the Martin’s Cuban, with sliced ham, pork, Swiss, pickles and yellow mustard pressed on an onion roll; the Reuben, served hot with grilled corned beef, melted Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on rye; and the Deli Deluxe, another hot sandwich on an onion roll made with pastrami, corned beef, Swiss, Russian dressing and Creole mustard. The menu features several other sandwiches, as well as a cheeseburger dressed with one of eight different cheeses.

Salads are also popular. The Sena features sliced roast chicken on field greens with golden raisins, blue cheese, pecans and Tabasco pepper jelly vinaigrette. Another top seller is the Asian salad, which combines roast chicken, romaine, purple cabbage, red onions, cucumbers, almonds, shredded carrots and mandarin oranges. It’s tossed with sesame citrus vinaigrette and sesame seeds. And like a good deli should, the case also includes chicken, tuna and egg salads.

On the side, diners can order fresh seasoned French fries or sweet potato fries, or house made tortilla chips. The deli also offers a soup of the day, and slices of different layer cakes from the Metairie bakery, Maurice French Pastry.

It’s no surprise that one of the biggest draws at the new deli is the opportunity to enjoy an interesting wine by the glass with your meal. Wines change monthly and include lots of different varietals and price points. Palfrey says that diners also have the option to purchase a bottle and drink it on site while dining.

Along with the Moss Side Lane location, Martin also has a retail wine store in Baton Rouge at Studio Park at 1670 Lobdell. The deli is only available at the Moss Side location. For more information, visit martinwine.com.