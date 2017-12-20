It’s hard to believe 2017 is almost over, and it’s even harder to believe that more than two dozen new bistros, bars, bakeries and beyond have opened since our 2016 year-in-review list. Did you miss any openings this year? Check out our original photo tours of each space (linked below), and grab a bite or sip before the year’s over.

Did we forget any openings? Tell us in the comments.

Full-service restaurants

Kalurah Street Grill

What: Chef Kelley McCann’s new American eatery in the former home of Chelsea’s Cafe

Where: 2857 Perkins Road

When: January

Los Reyes Mexican Grill

What: A full-service Mexican restaurant with some unique Greek and Lebanese twists (courtesy of a co-owner who is part of the Albasha family)

Where: 11333 Coursey Blvd.

When: February

La Contea Italiano Ristorante

What: Authentic Italian dining for lunch and dinner

Where: 7970 Jefferson Highway

When: March

Bao Vietnamese Kitchen

What: A fresh Vietnamese joint offering banh mi, pho, vermicelli and more

Where: 8342 Perkins Road

When: April

Flambée Café

What: The Bistro Byronz family’s new French tarte flambée concept in a European bistro setting

Where: 8210 Village Plaza Court

When: June

BRQ Seafood & Barbeque

What: Baton Rouge’s answer to the full-service, sit-down barbecue eateries of our Texan neighbors—with some added twists, too

Where: 10423 Jefferson Highway

When: June

Adrian’s Restaurant & Bar

What: A casual dining experience from the Juban’s family

Where: 18143 Perkins Road

When: September

Elsie’s Plate & Pie

What: A pie-centric, modern Cajun restaurant in the old Honeymoon Bungalow digs

Where: 3145 Government St.

When: September

Fast casual and second locations

Southfin Southern Poké

What: Pacific-inspired raw seafood bowls originating from the City Pork family

Where: 4321 Perkins Road

When: March

The Crown: A Royal Bistro

What: A French-inspired crepe and sandwich cafe inside The Royal Standard

Where: 16016 Perkins Road

When: April

Batch 13

What: Biscuits and bowls with counter service from the Copeland’s family

Where: 4957 Essen Lane

When: May

The Big Squeezy

What: New locations of the city’s go-to juicery

Where: Matherne’s on 3rd Street and LSU Student Union

When: June and August

Lit Pizza

What: The second location of flash-fired pizza concept by the minds behind Izzo’s Illegal Burrito, in Gonzales

Where: 14601 Airline Highway

When: July

Ruby Slipper Cafe

What: The first Red Stick location of the New Orleans brunch legend

Where: 3535 Perkins Road

When: July

Cafe Mimi

What: Louisiana-Vietnamese fusion in the old Harrington’s Cafe spot downtown

Where: 329 Florida St.

When: September

Stinky’s Fish Camp

What: The Baton Rouge expansion of the Florida-based seafood restaurant

Where: 5500 Hilton Ave. inside the Baton Rouge Marriott

When: September

Superior Grill

What: The second Baton Rouge location of the local Mexican institution

Where: 7333 Highland Road

When: October

Halal Guys

What: Baton Rouge’s first location of the national Middle Eastern chain

Where: 320 Lee Drive

When: October

Bars

Hayride Scandal

What: An old-school craft cocktail bar in the former home of Lock & Key

Where: 5110 Corporate Blvd.

When: April

Cane Land Distilling

What: Baton Rouge’s first large-scale rum, vodka and gin distillery, complete with a bar and tasting floor

Where: 760 St. Philip St.

When: May

Bakeries & Coffee Shops

District Donuts

What: The Baton Rouge debut of the New Orleans giant, known for inventive donuts

Where: 7415 Corporate Blvd.

When: May

Cupcake Junkie

What: Inventive, locally founded cupcake startup

Where: 12240 Coursey Blvd.

When: August

Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery

What: Local franchise of international cupcake and ice cream shop, specializing in unique flavors and sundaes

Where: 18135 E. Petroleum Drive

When: August

French Truck Coffee

What: House-roasted coffee, unique brews and pastries, originating from New Orleans

Where: 2978 Government St.

When: August