It’s hard to believe 2017 is almost over, and it’s even harder to believe that more than two dozen new bistros, bars, bakeries and beyond have opened since our 2016 year-in-review list. Did you miss any openings this year? Check out our original photo tours of each space (linked below), and grab a bite or sip before the year’s over.
Did we forget any openings? Tell us in the comments.
Full-service restaurants
Kalurah Street Grill
What: Chef Kelley McCann’s new American eatery in the former home of Chelsea’s Cafe
Where: 2857 Perkins Road
When: January
Los Reyes Mexican Grill
What: A full-service Mexican restaurant with some unique Greek and Lebanese twists (courtesy of a co-owner who is part of the Albasha family)
Where: 11333 Coursey Blvd.
When: February
La Contea Italiano Ristorante
What: Authentic Italian dining for lunch and dinner
Where: 7970 Jefferson Highway
When: March
Bao Vietnamese Kitchen
What: A fresh Vietnamese joint offering banh mi, pho, vermicelli and more
Where: 8342 Perkins Road
When: April
Flambée Café
What: The Bistro Byronz family’s new French tarte flambée concept in a European bistro setting
Where: 8210 Village Plaza Court
When: June
BRQ Seafood & Barbeque
What: Baton Rouge’s answer to the full-service, sit-down barbecue eateries of our Texan neighbors—with some added twists, too
Where: 10423 Jefferson Highway
When: June
Adrian’s Restaurant & Bar
What: A casual dining experience from the Juban’s family
Where: 18143 Perkins Road
When: September
Elsie’s Plate & Pie
What: A pie-centric, modern Cajun restaurant in the old Honeymoon Bungalow digs
Where: 3145 Government St.
When: September
Fast casual and second locations
Southfin Southern Poké
What: Pacific-inspired raw seafood bowls originating from the City Pork family
Where: 4321 Perkins Road
When: March
The Crown: A Royal Bistro
What: A French-inspired crepe and sandwich cafe inside The Royal Standard
Where: 16016 Perkins Road
When: April
Batch 13
What: Biscuits and bowls with counter service from the Copeland’s family
Where: 4957 Essen Lane
When: May
The Big Squeezy
What: New locations of the city’s go-to juicery
Where: Matherne’s on 3rd Street and LSU Student Union
When: June and August
Lit Pizza
What: The second location of flash-fired pizza concept by the minds behind Izzo’s Illegal Burrito, in Gonzales
Where: 14601 Airline Highway
When: July
Ruby Slipper Cafe
What: The first Red Stick location of the New Orleans brunch legend
Where: 3535 Perkins Road
When: July
Cafe Mimi
What: Louisiana-Vietnamese fusion in the old Harrington’s Cafe spot downtown
Where: 329 Florida St.
When: September
Stinky’s Fish Camp
What: The Baton Rouge expansion of the Florida-based seafood restaurant
Where: 5500 Hilton Ave. inside the Baton Rouge Marriott
When: September
Superior Grill
What: The second Baton Rouge location of the local Mexican institution
Where: 7333 Highland Road
When: October
Halal Guys
What: Baton Rouge’s first location of the national Middle Eastern chain
Where: 320 Lee Drive
When: October
Bars
Hayride Scandal
What: An old-school craft cocktail bar in the former home of Lock & Key
Where: 5110 Corporate Blvd.
When: April
Cane Land Distilling
What: Baton Rouge’s first large-scale rum, vodka and gin distillery, complete with a bar and tasting floor
Where: 760 St. Philip St.
When: May
Bakeries & Coffee Shops
District Donuts
What: The Baton Rouge debut of the New Orleans giant, known for inventive donuts
Where: 7415 Corporate Blvd.
When: May
Cupcake Junkie
What: Inventive, locally founded cupcake startup
Where: 12240 Coursey Blvd.
When: August
Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery
What: Local franchise of international cupcake and ice cream shop, specializing in unique flavors and sundaes
Where: 18135 E. Petroleum Drive
When: August
French Truck Coffee
What: House-roasted coffee, unique brews and pastries, originating from New Orleans
Where: 2978 Government St.
When: August
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!