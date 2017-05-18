Much of the Cane Lands bar furniture is made from salvaged pieces of farming equipment, to tie into the brand's emphasis on using locally grown ingredients. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the bar area offer a view into the actual distillery.

After months of perfecting everything from the recipe to the packaging to the bar fixtures, Cane Land Distilling Co. is finally read to open its doors.

The distillery focused on rum, whisky and vodka will host a grand opening Saturday, May 20, with live music, food trucks, cocktails and tours, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Located just off St. Phillip Street near the 13th Gate, Cane Land produces “cane-to-glass” rum distilled with care using sugarcane grown right across the Mississippi River. Not only does the new label plan to distribute regionally, but it’s hoping to bring something new to Baton Rouge’s drink scene—a place to learn about quality crafted liquor while enjoying daiquiris and signature cocktails in an expansive social space.

