Tiger Pride 2017: The Passion and Pageantry of LSU Football

It’s a new era in LSU football. This season belongs to Ed Orgeron, and Baton Rouge is ready for him.

The city has already rallied behind Coach O. In a reader vote that wasn’t even close, he was named Best Local Celebrity in the 2017 Best of 225 Awards.

All eyes will be on him, but he’s not the Tigers’ only big story this fall.

Our 225 cover star Derrius Guice has been the talk of Baton Rouge for a while, named one of 225’s own 2015 People to Watch. But this year, he will be one of the most discussed players in the country as he runs for the Heisman. And he says he couldn’t do it without the help of standout blocker J.D. Moore.

Defensive lineman Christian LaCouture was handpicked by Coach O to wear the honorable No. 18 jersey. Team members will be looking to him for inspiration—and for this issue of Tiger Pride, he shares with us the even more inspiring story of how he overcame adversity to get there.

After 12 years of on-again, off-again coaching at LSU, Pete Jenkins returns to coach the defensive line. Here, he explains what being a Tiger means to him.

And few know as profoundly what it means to be a Tiger as the Golden Band from Tigerland members. Following the August 2016 floods, the marching band knew just how to lift spirits. At the season opener halftime show, their Louisiana-themed formations filled the crowd with pride for the strength of our region. For this issue, we spoke with band directors to find out just what goes into performance prep.

Thank you for reading this year’s issue of Tiger Pride. See you at the game!

These articles were originally published in the August 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.