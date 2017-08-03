Tiger Pride 2017: The Passion and Pageantry of LSU Football

It’s a new era in LSU football. This season belongs to Ed Orgeron, and Baton Rouge is ready for him.
The city has already rallied behind Coach O. In a reader vote that wasn’t even close, he was named Best Local Celebrity in the 2017 Best of 225 Awards.
All eyes will be on him, but he’s not the Tigers’ only big story this fall.
Our 225 cover star Derrius Guice has been the talk of Baton Rouge for a while, named one of 225’s own 2015 People to Watch. But this year, he will be one of the most discussed players in the country as he runs for the Heisman. And he says he couldn’t do it without the help of standout blocker J.D. Moore.
Defensive lineman Christian LaCouture was handpicked by Coach O to wear the honorable No. 18 jersey. Team members will be looking to him for inspiration—and for this issue of Tiger Pride, he shares with us the even more inspiring story of how he overcame adversity to get there.
After 12 years of on-again, off-again coaching at LSU, Pete Jenkins returns to coach the defensive line. Here, he explains what being a Tiger means to him.
And few know as profoundly what it means to be a Tiger as the Golden Band from Tigerland members. Following the August 2016 floods, the marching band knew just how to lift spirits. At the season opener halftime show, their Louisiana-themed formations filled the crowd with pride for the strength of our region. For this issue, we spoke with band directors to find out just what goes into performance prep.
Thank you for reading this year’s issue of Tiger Pride. See you at the game!
TIGER PRIDE 2017
CONTENTS
GETTING TO KNOW COACH O
SPORTS RADIO HOST MATT MOSCONA TALKS THE SEASON AHEAD
DEATH VALLEY DJ: KYLE HUBER KEEPS TIGER STADIUM ROCKING EVERY SATURDAY NIGHT
WHAT GOES INTO EACH PERFORMANCE BY THE GOLDEN BAND FROM TIGERLAND
PETE JENKINS IS BACK FOR ANOTHER YEAR AS D-LINE COACH. HERE’S A LOKO AT THE ACCOLADES–AND HEART–HE BRINGS
BETTER DAYS: AFTER A TOUGH YEAR, CHRISTIAN LACOUTURE IS STILL SMILING
IN THE PAST DECADE, THE NO. 7 JERSEY HAS BECOME ONE OF THE TEAM’S BIGGEST HONORS
A YOUNG, HUNGRY DENNIS JOHNSON GUIDES A FRESH GROUP OF LINEBACKERS THIS YEAR
LSU’S ASSOCIATE ATHLETIC DIRECTOR MICHAEL BONNETTE SHARES HIS FAVORITE PURPLE-AND-GOLD MEMORIES
MASTERING GAMEDAY STYLE IS TRULY AN ART. STAY ON TREND AND COMFORTABLE WITH OFF-THE-SHOULDER TOPS, COTTON TEES AND CLASSIC JEANS
HOW TO SURVIVE YOUR TAILGATE, NO MATTER THE KICKOFF TIME
ALL ABOUT THE BEER GARDEN CRAZE THAT JUST MIGHT FIND ITS WAY TO TIGER STADIUM
These articles were originally published in the August 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.
