Sports radio host Matt Moscona talks the season ahead

For the first time in 13 years, someone other than Les Miles will lead LSU out the tunnel for its season opener.

In case you need a refresher: The Tigers’ high-hat-wearing, grass-chomping, championship-winning coach was unceremoniously fired four games into the 2016 season. Ed Orgeron won the job permanently after a 6-2 stint as the interim boss.

The head coach may be different, but expectations in Baton Rouge haven’t changed.

It is up to Orgeron and his tandem of million-dollar coordinators Dave Aranda and Matt Canada to navigate a schedule that includes five road conference games to get the Tigers back into title contention.

Oddsmakers in the desert have LSU penciled in at nine wins. With that road schedule, a 9-3 season for LSU sounds about right, with anything above that being a dynamite debut for Coach O.

Sept. 3 vs. Brigham Young University (in Houston)

Another season, another neutral site opener. BYU is a veteran club that lost four games in 2016 by a combined eight points. Don’t be surprised if the Tigers find themselves in a dog … er, cat fight with the Cougars.

Sept. 9 vs. Chattanooga

Though the Mocs were a Football Championship Subdivision playoff team a season ago, they’re still not in our league. LSU will have a tougher time spelling Chattanooga than winning its home opener.

Sept. 16 at Mississippi State

If you’re looking for a potential “trap” game, this might be it. Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald is a budding star and will present a challenge for Aranda’s defense, which loses eight starters and its top five tacklers from a season ago. The last three meetings have all come down to the wire.

Sept. 23 vs. Syracuse

When Canada called plays against Syracuse last season, his Pittsburgh offense scored 76 points. And he didn’t have Derrius Guice. The Tigers can name their score in this one.

Sept. 30 vs. Troy

In Week 2 of 2016, eventual national champion Clemson recovered an onside kick to hold off Troy’s upset bid, 30-24. The Trojans return three-year starting quarterback Brandon Silvers and, amazingly, every player that recorded a rushing or receiving statistic in 2016. The lesson: Don’t look ahead to …

Oct. 7 at Florida

If LSU has one game circled—other than the obvious one in November—it’s this one. The fallout from the Hurricane Matthew postponement was one of the ugliest scenes in college football last year. It was made worse when Florida rallied to beat LSU in Tiger Stadium. Like LSU, the Gators are replacing eight

defensive starters and could be working in a new quarterback. The Tigers will be aching for payback, but are only 2-3 in their last five visits to The Swamp.

Oct. 14 vs. Auburn

Gus Malzahn’s crew will be the betting favorite to challenge Alabama for supremacy in the SEC West. Baylor quarterback transfer Jarrett Stidham might be the league’s greatest wild card. A visit to Baton Rouge will be Auburn’s fourth consecutive SEC game, so LSU might be catching the team at the right time.

Oct. 21 at Ole Miss

He will never admit it, but the Ole Miss game will always mean a little extra to Orgeron, who was the head coach there 10 years ago. Expect the Tigers to empty the tank going into their open date.

Nov. 4 at Alabama

Everyone knows the count. But just for good measure: Yes, Alabama has won six straight in the series. The “at Alabama” part of this game is why it will become seven. The last two games in Tuscaloosa have been decided by 21 and 14 points, respectively.

Nov. 11 vs. Arkansas

The Hogs’ top running back, four of its top five receivers and its left tackle are gone. There just isn’t enough firepower to outscore LSU in Baton Rouge.

Nov. 18 at Tennessee

Thanks to the SEC’s loony scheduling format, the Tigers head to Rocky Top for the first time since 2011 and won’t be back until 2026 at the earliest. Plan accordingly, Tiger fans. Still, familiar names for the Vols like Dobbs, Barnett and Kamara are gone. The team will have to do a lot of growing up if they want to hold serve against LSU.

Nov. 25 vs. Texas A&M

Since joining the SEC, the Aggies are 0-5 against LSU. Don’t expect this to be the A&M team to break the streak.

Matt Moscona has hosted “After Further Review” on 104.5/104.9 ESPN Baton Rouge since 2010 and is now syndicated on 100.3 ESPN New Orleans. Radio Ink magazine named him one of the U.S.’ Top 30 Local Sports Talkers every year 2012-2016. He is also the 2016 and 2017 Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Award Winner for Best Sports Show.

This article was originally published in the August 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.