Mastering gameday style is truly an art. Stay on trend and comfortable with off-the-shoulder tops, cotton tees and classic jeans

Styling: Elle Marie
Photography: Jordan Hefler
Hair: CeKeisha Williams
Makeup: Shelby Mumphrey
Models: Morgan Banta and Kenny Bergeron
Location: Gastroenterology Associates
Crawfish pocket tee, $32.50
The Graduate “AG” jeans, $189
Crawfish purple/gold cap, $29.50
Bracelets, $8 each
From Perlis
Converse shoes
Stylist’s own
Floral printed kimono, $44
Open-strap ribbed tank, $22
Just Black frayed hem jeans, $79
Matte brown and purple bracelets, $8 each
Tone bar earrings, $12
Bamboo “Charade” ankle-strap wedges, $36
Clear crossbody bag, $40
From Frock Candy
M Ashton natural stone necklace, $28
W Jewelry stone drop necklace, $26
From Vertage
Naked Zebra off-the-shoulder choker blouse, $39
Fresh Tart floral shorts, $34
Bamboo “Bliss” strappy gladiator sandal, $22
Rings, $6-$8
From Frock Candy
H&D tassel earrings, $18
From Vertage
Upperline knit shirt, $75
Peter Millar khaki shorts, $95
From Perlis
Steve Madden loafers
Model’s own
Everly over-the-shoulder culotte jumpsuit, $48
From Vertage
Bolten peep-toe slingback shoes, $54
Louisiana nameplate necklace, $16
Metallic cuff bracelets, $16
Matte brown and purple bracelets, $8 each
Bead and tassel long necklace, $34
Louisiana stud earrings, $12
Rings, $7
From Frock Candy
See more from this month’s style shoot in the gallery below:
This article was originally published in the August 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!