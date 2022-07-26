Check out these award-winning stories from 225

225 Magazine is proud to have received seven awards for writing, photography and design from stories published in 2021.

225 earned six awards from the Green Eyeshade Awards, a regional journalism competition in the Southeast hosted by the Society of Professional Journalists. It also was honored with a national award from Society for Features Journalism’s 2022 Excellence-in-Features competition.

Congrats to all of 225‘s journalists, photographers and graphic designers! Check out the stories below.

“LSU’s beach volleyball team aims for new heights” by Mark Clements

First Place: Sports Reporting / Non-Dailies from the Green Eyeshade Awards

“Coffee Culture” designed by Melinda Gonzalez

First Place: Graphics / Magazines from the Green Eyeshade Awards

“The new Pinspiration studio’s immersive, art-driven experiences” photos by Sean Gasser

First Place: Feature Photography / Magazines from the Green Eyeshade Awards

News writing collection by Maggie Heyn Richardson

Second Place: General News Writing from the Green Eyeshade Awards

• In the wake of LSU’s sexual misconduct findings, sexual assault services provider STAR has never been asked to do more

• How the Line 4 Line program for young people combines reading with haircuts

• Five years after the Great Flood, Baton Rouge is still vulnerable to increasing weather events. Here’s what’s happening to address drainage

• An increase in fostering over the last year is keeping more Baton Rouge pets alive

• CASA speaks for children in foster care—and it’s needed more than ever during the pandemic

“Pizza party” cover package by 225 Staff

Photos by Collin Richie / Writing and editing by Maggie Heyn Richardson, Benjamin Leger and Jennifer Tormo

Second Place: Feature Photography / Magazines from the Green Eyeshade Awards

Third place: Features Series or Project from Society for Features Journalism

“The 2021 Best of 225 Awards” July 2021 cover

Photo by Collin Richie, design by Melinda Gonzalez and editing by Jennifer Tormo

Third Place: Best Cover / Magazines from the Green Eyeshade Awards