Baton Rouge’s coffee boom

Local cafes are elevating the coffee experience. Here’s how to enjoy it

Local cafes have elevated coffee and tea beverages to cocktail-level. Case in point: Rêve Coffee Lab’s Espresso Martini and Earl Gray Marteani, both elegantly served in coupe-style glassware.

By Cynthea Corfah and Maggie Heyn Richardson

Photography by Collin Richie

Sidebars by Benjamin Leger

Coffee has always been part of the fabric of south Louisiana. But over the last 20 years, this backdrop of coffee love has expanded in Baton Rouge to include numerous third-wave specialty cafes—shops that elevate the experience with single-sourced beans, meticulous roasting and creative mixology normally reserved for craft cocktails.

Their menus also reflect a growing passion for non-coffee sips—including high-quality teas and tea-based beverages.

Coffee shop experiences abound in the Capital City. Read on for all the ways local baristas are shaking up drinks.

Reve Coffee Lab’s Golden Days milk tea latte

Specialty Sips: Baton Rouge’s growing collection of coffee cafes

Fall drinks: PSLs and lots more on fall coffee shop menus

Inside Baton Rouge’s bubble tea boom

Local businesses are roasting their own coffee

Strong coffees to try around town

Horatio Isadore shares about Southern Cofe’s new look and the current coffee climate

Drinks that are just as delicious as speciality coffee—but without all the caffeine

International coffee finds in Baton Rouge

This article was originally published in the October 2021 issue of 225 magazine.


