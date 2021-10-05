Baton Rouge’s coffee boom

By

Photography by Collin Richie

Sidebars by Benjamin Leger

Coffee has always been part of the fabric of south Louisiana. But over the last 20 years, this backdrop of coffee love has expanded in Baton Rouge to include numerous third-wave specialty cafes—shops that elevate the experience with single-sourced beans, meticulous roasting and creative mixology normally reserved for craft cocktails.

Their menus also reflect a growing passion for non-coffee sips—including high-quality teas and tea-based beverages.

Coffee shop experiences abound in the Capital City. Read on for all the ways local baristas are shaking up drinks.