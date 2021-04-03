The new Pinspiration studio offers kids immersive, art-driven experiences

Painters trade their shoes for protective booties, wearing goggles and shower caps so they can really let loose and use the paintbrushes freely. At the end of the 60-minute private paint sessions, they get to take their masterpieces home.

Baker and her sister, Erin Metoyer, opened the Baton Rouge location of the Arizona franchise last November. In addition to the Splatter Room, the facility offers a selection of DIY crafts and projects. Visitors can make everything from string art and decorative signs to acrylic pours and candles.

“It’s like Pinterest on steroids,” Baker says. “If Pinterest was a building, we’d be it.”

To keep customers safe during the pandemic, Pinspiration requires face masks and temperature checks upon entry, and it follows social distancing and sanitation protocols.

Just be sure to come dressed in an outfit you don’t mind getting messy—it might become part of the art project, too. pinspiration.com/locations/batonrouge

This article was originally published in the April 2021 issue of 225 magazine.