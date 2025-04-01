Two-hundred twenty-five things to do in the Capital Region in 2025

Eat

By Maggie Heyn Richardson

1. Taste what a difference fresh pasta makes at Overpass Merchant or Nino’s.

2. Slurp up soup—no one will mind. Your local checklist includes ramen at Boru, gumbo at Dempsey’s and pho from Little Saigon.

3. Settle into epic burgers from Curbside and Burgersmith, and don’t forget Chow Yum, now serving midweek burger specials with bold global flavors.

4. Indulge in a batch of next-level French fries, currently at their peak in Baton Rouge at spots like Brasserie Byronz and Bin 77.

5. Savor the talents of low-and-slow pitmasters at Offset Smoker BBQ, City Pork and Hannah Q Smokehouse.

6. Veg out with plant-based menus at MJ’s Café, Golden Vegan, BLDG 5 and The Plantry Café.

7. Resist the temptation to order from a chain, opting for local pizza titans like Red Zeppelin Pizza, Rocca Pizzeria, Reginelli’s Pizzeria and more.

8. Engineer a DIY bowl at Okki Tokki, Southfin Southern Poké, Playa Bowls and homegrown Mexican chain Izzo’s Illegal Burrito.

9. Enjoy open-air dining at SoLou, Spoke & Hub, Leola’s Café & Coffee House and St. Francisville’s Basel’s Market.

10. Take comfort in homey, soulful plate lunches at Ethel’s Snack Shack and Zeeland Street.

11. Bone-in or finger form, fried chicken is timeless here. Sink your teeth into the miracles happening at Chicken Shack, Blue Store Chicken and the original location of global chain Raising Cane’s.

13. Raw, broiled or fried, enjoy the many forms of fresh Gulf bivalves at Phil’s Oyster Bar, Mansurs on the Boulevard and Acme Oyster House.

14. Vary your crawfish allotment with hypnotically flavored Viet-Cajun style at Chow Yum.

15. Indulge in impossibly crisp-tender fried Gulf seafood from local fry houses and seafood restaurants. Mike Anderson’s, Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant and Downtown Seafood & Grill do not disappoint.

16. Cool down with deftly prepared raw seafood dishes, from omakase sushi at Umami Japanese Bistro to hamachi crudo at Supper Club.

18. Ward off vampires with garlicky shawarma, arguably Baton Rouge’s favorite lunch. The target-rich environment includes dozens of options, like favorites Albasha Restaurant, Arzi’s Café and Serop’s Café.

19. Chart a course through local taquerias and street taco eateries, starting with Barracuda Taco Stand and Birria & Barbacoa de Chivo Los Compadres.

20. Save stylishly with happy hour deals at watering holes like Superior Grill, Pelican to Mars and Ivar’s Sports Bar and Grill.

22. Keep on trucking with mobile concepts Elisa’s Cuban Coffee & Kitchen, Aztecas Taco Truck and Caribbean Express.

23. Watch the big game at The Bengal Tap Room, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux or The Bulldog.

24. Enjoy a spontaneous culinary adventure with pop-ups like Mlem Mlem Boutique Asian Bakery and Sushi Iku.

25. Discover world cuisine at numerous global spots. Try Peruvian ceviche at Brasas Peru, followed by Japanese taiyaki at Sweet Society.

26. Fried seafood or roast beef? Dig into a po-boy from popular drive-thru Po-Boy Express, Rocco’s New Orleans Style Po-Boys & Café and the creative JED’s Local.

28. Hit up local vendors at Tiger Stadium, like Tre’s Street Kitchen, Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade and KOK Wings & Things.

29. Chuckle at the irreverent Zippy’s marquee, whose rotating wise cracks are as potent as the eatery’s margs.

30. Dive into plate lunches, barbecue, meat pies and even boiled seafood at convenience stores like Chip’s to Go Market, Country Corner, Save More Market and American Market. Gas station eats prove no corner of local life escapes flavor-ific food.

31. Delight your inner kid with hot dogs smothered in turbocharged toppings at Frankie’s Dawg House or the Oni pop-up.

32. Celebrate Americana at iconic diners like Louie’s Café, Frank’s Restaurant and Dearman’s Diner.

33. Balance your patronage of new spots with a romp through institutions that shaped the dining scene, like Jay’s Bar-B-Q, Pastime Restaurant and El

Rio Grande.

34. Refine your knife skills and baking know-how with classes at Red Stick Spice Co., Party Time or Louisiana Culinary Institute.

35. Master cocktail craftery through private or group courses at The Tipsy Librarian, or via a Cooking & Cocktails class at Oxbow Rum Distillery.

36. Cook your way through homegrown recipes from the River Road Recipes series or cookbooks by Food Network frequenter Jay Ducote and Louisiana legend John Folse.

37. Taste the many-layered magnificence of an authentic doberge cake at Gambino’s Bakery or The Ambrosia Bakery. Solve the impossible choice of chocolate or lemon with a half-and-half.

38. Stalk cottage bakers such as Maru Bread Co., Mid City Bakery and Yaya’s Blooms and Dough on Instagram to order goodies or attend pop-ups.

39. Catch the drip from a cone at the LSU Dairy Store, Sweet Society, La Divina Italian Café or Gail’s Fine Ice Cream, each cementing Baton Rouge’s ice cream bona fides.

40. Hit up The Meltdown Snoballs, 1808 and Cool Tiger Ice Snoballs for creative spins on Louisiana’s signature frozen treat. Snoball snobbery is alive and well in the Capital Region, with high octane and traditional interpretations everywhere.

41. Dive into hundreds of king cake types and flavors made by neighborhood supermarkets, and boutique bakers like St. Bruno Bread Co., Eloise Market and Cakery and Honey Bee Baking Co. The options have us in circles—or maybe ovals.

42. Discover the rapturous quality of popcorn ribboned with caramel, chocolate, candy and cookies at Posh Pop, a kid-run LSU Athletics vendor now with a brick-and-mortar store.

43. Savor homemade crêpes stuffed to oblivion with chocolate, cream, fruit, caramel, Nutella or the viral Dubai chocolate with kunafa pistachio cream at the over-the-top dessert-erie Bonjour.

44. Witness the flawless flakiness of scratch-made pastry at Elsie’s Plate & Pie, home to sweet and savory renditions, and whole pies in rotating flavors.

45. Lower the temp with authentic Mexican paletas at Popaletas Michoacán, home to 27 flavors of the regional popsicle, including guava, tamarind and strawberry kiwi.

46. Level up your mornings with fresh cinnamon rolls from Simple Joe Café and the city’s ever-growing swath of cottage bakers.

47. Grab a dozen from BR’s bounty of doughnut shops, including Mary Lee Donuts, Fleur de Lis Donuts, Lucky Morning Donuts, Sambath Donuts & Thai Food, Thee Heavenly Donut and many others.

48. Spoil yourself with cookies from local bakeries Caroline’s Cookies and CounterspaceBR. Soft and oversized, they’re accessorized like mini princesses.

49. Experience the sci-fi sensation of freeze-dried candy made by Puf Sweet, found at independent supermarkets and specialty stores.

50. Hold personal office hours at one of Baton Rouge’s many coffee klatches, from stalwart Highland Coffees to inventive Rêve Coffee Lab.

51. Broaden your love for florals with espresso drinks and teas flavored with lavender, rose and violet syrups at Magpie Café, Light House Coffee and Coffee Joy.

52. Grab a bubble tea at Boba ParTea, BesTeas Sip & Bite or Teatery Tea & Tapioca. Sweetened milk tea mingled with tapioca pearls equals a party in your mouth.

53. Raise a pinkie, fasten your fascinator and book afternoon tea at Gourmet Girls, The Banten House Tea Room and—for vegan fans—The Plantry Café.

54. Go green with an anti-oxidant-packed matcha latte. Hot and cold interpretations take many forms at House Brew, Brew Ha-Ha and Sucré.

55. Cosmo or lemon drop? Chocolate or espresso? You know where we’re going with this. Sip from large martini menus at Duvic’s, or sample martini flights from neighbor Zee Zee’s Kitchen + Cocktails.

56. Break out a fly fit for a night out at eclectic establishments like Mother’s Lounge, The Station Sports Bar & Grill and The Lost Cove.

58. Louisiana’s drinking penchant doesn’t have to get you soused. Discover zero-proof menus for trendy teetotalers across town. The global eatery Cocha takes this seriously.

59. Soak up suds at breweries Rally Cap Brewing Co., Istrouma Brewing at Sugar Farms, Cypress Coast Brewing Co., Agile Brewing, Le Chien Brewing Company and Gilla Brewing Company—evidence of the Capital Region’s committed craft beer scene.

60. Attend a distillery tasting and sample small-batch spirits at Noël Family Distillery, Galvez Rum, Sugarfield Spirits Co., Laissez Versez and Oxbow Rum Distillery.

61. Up your grape game with wine dinners at Ruffino’s and BLDG 5, and wine tastings at curated shops like Martin Wine & Spirits and Bin Q Liquor.

62. Say “cheers” in semi-secret speakeasies like The Brakes Bar, Proud Mary’s in St. Francisville and The Tunnel, a drinkery with a storied history beneath the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.

63. Boost your body with a restorative smoothie from Dr. FeelGood (a favorite of LSU basketball icon Seimone Augustus) and pressed juice from The Big Squeezy.

Eat your way through all of the 225.

Take a day trip across the rest of the nine-parish Capital Region. Here’s a handful of popular spots to check off.

Ascension

64. Library Wine & Provisions – Gonzales

65. Grapevine Café – Donaldsonville

66. Hot Tails – Prairieville

East Feliciana

67. The Iron Horse Café – Jackson

Iberville

68. D’s Soul Food Café – Plaquemine

69. Roberto’s River Road Restaurant – Sunshine

Livingston

70. Bonta del Forno Ristorante – Denham Springs

71. Duke’s Seafood & Steakhouse – Denham Springs

Pointe Coupee

72. Ma Mama’s Kitchen – New Roads

73. Morel’s Restaurant – New Roads

St. Helena

74. St. Helena Farmers Market – Fridays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Greensburg

West Baton Rouge

75. Cou-Yon’s – Port Allen

West Feliciana

76. Big River Pizza Co. – St. Francisville

77. Restaurant 1796 – St. Francisville





Shop

By Olivia Deffes

79. Get dressed for the great outdoors with gear from The Backpacker, Bowie Outfitters and Massey’s Professional Outfitters.

80. Take a trip to Varsity Sports to get race-ready. Lace up running shoes from top brands like Hoka, On and Brooks Running.

81. Get your kicks personalized by sneaker artists like Duncan’s Custom Kicks and Boot Up Customs.

82. Get the party started with balloons, streamers, favors, parade throws and other shindig goodies from Party Time, Parties Start Here and The Ultimate Party Store.

83. Need thank-you notes, custom invites or just want to level up the paper products on your desk? Stock up on stationery from local shops like Paper ‘N’ Things or makers like Blackbird Letterpress.

84. Become the hostess with the mostest by shopping tableware and serving essentials from Gourmet Girls and The Queen Bee.

85. Fido deserves a shopping spree, too. Take your fur babies to pet supply stores like Parish Pets and Neighborhood Pet Market for printed bandanas, embellished leashes, squeaky toys and other treats.

86. Stay shady by picking up tinted lenses from sunglasses shops like Krewe, Smarter Eyewear, Optical Shoppe and TRIO Eyecare.

87. Adopt, don’t shop! Give a furry friend a new home by visiting the current residents at Capital Area Animal Welfare Society, Cat Haven and Companion Animal Alliance.

88. Worm your way to your next read-through shelves of hardcover and paperback options at Red Stick Reads and Cavalier House Books.

89. Tune up your turntable with new and used vinyl from record stores. Crate-dig at The Exchange, Capital City Records and more.

90. Frame your memories or assemble that gallery wall with the help of custom services from Frameworks Gallery, Acadian Frame & Art or Lagniappe Frame and Gift Shoppe.

91. Embrace your inner van Gogh or Bob Ross by picking up some art supplies at Mo’s Art Supply and Framing. Browse a selection of pencils, paint tubes, brushes, canvases and more.

92. Don’t leave a Capital Region museum without a souvenir. Take a lap around museum gift stores stocked with art prints, ceramics and keepsakes.

93. Rep the Boot with Louisiana-themed tees from Sweet Baton Rouge; Hey, Penelope; Tim’s Garage and more.

94. Shop goodies made by Louisiana creators and makers at gift stores like Local Supply and Fleurty Girl.

95. See what local makers are up to at the recurring Local Pop-Up or Baton Rouge Arts Market. And don’t miss Hot Art Cool Nights in May or White Light Night in November.

96. Find all things whimsical and weird at the Obscure Art Market held regularly at Brickyard South. Vendors display taxidermy and surreal art.

97. Dedicate a wall to a one-of-a-kind original by artists like Cora Barhorst, Chase Mullen or Kim Meadowlark.

98. Rep the Tigers and Jags with game-day looks from AnnLian, Anthony Lawrence Collection, Rodéo Boutique and more.

99. Get wrapped up in rolls of patterned paper, gift bags and card selections at boutiques like The Keeping Room and The Royal Standard.

100. Make a list and check it twice with early holiday shopping booths curated by the Junior League of Baton Rouge’s annual Hollydays market.

101. Glimpse 10,000 high-fashion artifacts from the likes of Chanel, Givenchy and more at the LSU Textile & Costume Museum.

102. Stuff the kids’ closets with tiny tees and pint-sized pairs of shoes from stores like Tangerine, Olly-Olly, Oh Pair, Ethan’s Closet Children’s Boutique & Little Feet, and Lulu & Bean.

103. Just made some extra room in the toy box or need a fun gift for a kiddo’s party? Pony up for the selections at Victoria’s Toy Station and The Modern Munchkin Co.

104. No need to travel to Rodeo Drive when you can snag designer brands from NK Boutique, EDIT by LBP, Lukka Boutique or Chatta Box.

105. Add a little shine to your wardrobe with the latest viral drops from local brand Queen of Sparkles.

106. Suit up for that wedding or work event with a custom ’fit from Martinez Custom Clothier, Brown & Brown Clothiers, Bates & Thigpen or Pearce Bespoke.

107. Guys can score suit jackets, button-ups, polos and accessories from menswear stockists like Carriages Fine Clothier, Perlis Clothing and McLavy Ltd. Or, browse the online shops of Jack Duncan and Second Line Shirts.

108. Let’s go to the mall! Take a lap or two around the Mall of Louisiana to window shop the latest looks from brands like H&M, Zara and Nordstrom Rack.

109. Celebrate Towne Center at Cedar Lodge’s 20th year of business. The mixed-use development is home to boutiques like Hemline and August, plus national brands such as Gap, Athleta and Ulta Beauty.

Trip to yesteryear: A guide to the Capital Region’s treasure troves for pre-owned goods

Love finding secondhand gems, but hate pawing through the racks at Goodwill? Good news: Curated consignment, thrift and vintage shops are on the rise in the Capital Region. Let these boutiques do the digging for you. Here’s a handful for your next sustainable shopping spree.

110. Shop House

729 S. Acadian Thruway

Though this home store sells brand-new decor staples like blankets, pillows and rugs, it also houses a selection of high-end furniture and decor on consignment.

111. Rouge House

1750 Brightside Drive, Suite E

Get red-y to browse a selection of secondhand clothing, jewelry and art sourced from donations and shop vendors.

112. Silibi Vintage

7809 Jefferson Highway, Building C

This private, by-appointment showroom is curated with luxury and designer items from Gucci and Chanel to Louis Vuitton and Moschino, all authenticated and dated by stylish owner Emily Underhill.

113. Good Choices Co.

3115 Government St.

Forget fast fashion—make some sustainable purchases at this new Mid City shop bursting with quality garments, shoes, accessories and homewares.

114. Time Warp

3001 Government St.

During its 25 years of business, this vintage boutique has become the must-stop shop for those hunting for decades-old dresses, denim, coats and other stylish pieces.

115. Remember That’s Vintage

7865 Jefferson Highway, Suite C

Killer vintage tees, sports collectibles and other fashion finds from the past are packed inside this Jefferson Highway shop.

116. Online shops and pop-ups

They may not have storefronts, but the Red Stick has plenty of vintage vendors. Shop Mid City Racks, Thrift Don’t Waste or Social Graces Vintage, which curates goodies like matchbooks, glassware and decor and also provides luxury styling for weddings.

117. Take a stroll through the palm tree-shaded Perkins Rowe. Pop into trendy chains like Anthropologie, or peek inside local shops like Frock Candy and Sweet Baton Rouge.

118. Day trip to historic St. Francisville for a little retail therapy. Stop in at Sage Hill, Cotton Exchange, Deyo Supply Company, Barlow and more.

119. Support the Capital Region’s Black-owned online and brick-and-mortar boutiques. Find everything from eveningwear to trendy accessories from

H Kyle Boutique, Love My Reality, London’s Fashion Boutique, Rhythm Boutique and Unique Chic Boutique.

121. Pick a chain, and seal it with a zap! Try permanent jewelry services from Forever Lillies, EverGlow Permanent Jewelry and Get Signatured.

123. Discover old knick-knacks and tchotchkes at antiques destinations like The Pink Elephant Antiques, Denham Springs Antique Village, Circa 1857 and West Feliciana Antique Mall.

124. Search through secondhand racks at thrift shops for gems and retro realness. Check out donated goods at The Purple Cow, Joseph’s Storehouse, Momo’s Market and others.

125. Track down estate sales to hunt for discounted clothes, home decor, kitchenwares, collectibles and other pre-loved items. Subscribe to sale updates from EstateSales.net.

126. Give your old garments a little stitch fix from Capital Region tailors like El Bengal Tailor, Golden Needle Tailor Shop and Tiger Tailoring.

127. Rock tees, totes, stickers and more merch from local restaurants and cafes like Elsie’s Plate & Pie, Barracuda Taco Stand, City Roots Coffee Bar, Caroline’s Cookies and Overpass Merchant.

128. Cart through the aisles at local independent grocers. Stock up on pantry staples from spots like Oak Point Fresh Market, Calandro’s Supermarket, Alexander’s Markets and more.

129. Go on a world tour via international markets like Asian Supermarket and El Tio Supermarket.

130. Spice up your life by browsing the specialty seasoning blends at Red Stick Spice Co.

131. Pump up your protein intake by grabbing steaks, sausages and other cuts from meat shops like Iverstine Butcher and Chris’s Specialty Foods.

132. Sail to a local shop for the freshest shellfish offerings for a backyard boil or fried meal. Check out the catches of the day at Tony’s Seafood, J&G Seafood Market and Geaux Fish Market.

133. Get interiors inspo by touring the houses from The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge’s Parade of Homes on April 26-27 and May 3-4.

134. Get your caffeine fix with bags of locally roasted coffee from House Brew, Highland Coffees, Light House Coffee, Brew Ha-Ha and more. Need a mug? Check out potters like TreeHouse Pottery, or decorate your own at BellyFire Studios.

135. Meet local farmers at the Red Stick Farmers Market. Sort through a slew of fresh fruits and veggies, artisan breads, milks, cheeses, plants and more.

136. Get a trim or a whole new look from barbershops like The Parker Barber, Cutrone’s Barber Shop, The Shoppe, Barber of Seville, and O’Neil’s Barber and Beauty Salon.

137. Treat yo’self to some R&R at local spas. From facials to soothing massages, find all the little luxuries at The Retreat, Le Roche Bleu and The Emporium Signature Spa.

138. Try out nail trends like chrome Hailey Bieber-inspired sets or intricate art with a mani-pedi from Sweetheart Nails, Vera Nails & Spa, ZaZa Nail Boutique, Tim’s Nails and more.

139. Mix up your own signature scent from pop-up perfumeries like Bayou Aroma or Unapologetic Healing Studio.

140. Upgrade your jewelry stacks with Southern-inspired pieces from Mimosa Handcrafted. Inside the Baton Rouge brand’s brick-and-mortar, find cuffs modeled after the Old State Capitol’s architecture and pendants in the shape of Pelican State critters.

141. Don’t wait for a special occasion to nab a bouquet. Get an arrangement any time from a local florist like Fresh N Fancy Floral Designs, Forage Floral Design and The Floral Cottage.

142. Grow your garden with new plant babies from Louisiana Nursery, Clegg’s Nursery, The Plant Barn, Baton Rouge Succulent Co., Red Onion, Tribe Market and Plantérature.

144. Make your home happier by filling it with trendy dopamine decor, taking cues from designers like Rachel Cannon Limited, Tiek Byday and more.

145. Reorganize your home with tips from a professional organizer like Chaos Organizing or Sara Landry West with South Coast Organizers.

146. Borrow interiors inspo for a statement wall from BR-themed wallpaper at restaurants like MJ’s Café, SoLou and Jubans.

148. Turn your bad hair day around with quirky-yet-trendy claw clips, headbands and scrunchies from Time Warp, Wanderlust by Abby, Bella Bella Boutique and more.

149. Revamp your beauty routine with brands like Luksus Cosmetics, Lev by VeRochel, Louisiana Sunshine Soap Company and plant-based homecare line Tavia Botanicals.

150. Grow your sports memorabilia collection at Cards and Culture, with mint-condition cards, jerseys, figurines and other merch.

151. Game night with essentials from The Rogue Games, Little Wars, Gamers Paradise LLC and Louisiana’s Double Play.





Do

By Madison Cooper

153. Get an aerial view of Louisiana on a ride with the Really Hot Air Balloon Team.

154. Learn the art of mountain climbing—without having to break a sweat outdoors—at UpTown Climbing. With a 90-foot boulder wall and 60-plus rope stations, it claims to be Louisiana’s largest gym of its kind.

155. Make your way through BREC Parks. Try extreme sports at Perkins Road Community Park’s skate park and BMX track, score face time with critters at Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, paddle the Blueways, or take a guided horse ride at Farr Park Equestrian Center.

156. Spend a leisurely day on the water casting fishing lines at the Waddill Wildlife Refuge or at a BREC park.

157. Wake up early for a hunting day trip. The Sherburne Wildlife Management Area, located about an hour from the Red Stick, is home to small game, turkey, migratory birds and deer.

158. Wake up and smell the roses at LSU Hilltop Arboretum, Burden Museum & Gardens or the Independence Botanical Gardens.

159. Embrace the national bar-on-wheels phenomenon through Pedal Pub Baton Rouge. Have a few drinks, break out in song and see the sights on a ride through downtown.

160. Bring your competitive spirit to the courts at Stacks Pickleball, Electric Pickle or a BREC facility. Plus, Stacks hosts the state’s first-ever professional pickleball tournament April 4-6.

161. Enjoy the scenery as you ride down cycling paths like the Downtown Greenway, the Mississippi River Levee Trail or BREC Greenways.

162. Tee up at high-tech driving ranges like Topgolf or GolfSuites. Book a tee time with BREC Golf or at one of the many courses around town.

163. Reach for the sky with a solar viewing at the Highland Road Park Observatory. Or, head downtown to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum for a celestial show at the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium—or even its new Concerts in the Cosmos series with Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra.

164. Burn rubber at the State Capitol Raceway. Or, cruise into a car show. Follow a Facebook group like the Baton Rouge Area Cruise Ins & Car Shows for intel on local car events.

165. Go underwater with diving lessons at Seven Seas Dive Shop.

166. Lace up your roller skates or blades, and roll around at Skate Galaxy.

167. When the temps get brutal, bring your towels and swimsuits to a public pool, water park or splash pad. There are more than 10 in the Capital Region.

168. Try crafting classes at BellyFire Studios, Create Studios, Painting with a Twist and more.

169. Try your luck or see a live show at local casinos like L’Auberge Casino Hotel or The Queen Baton Rouge.

170. Solve mysteries at The 13th Gate Escape, or brace yourself for the fall reopening of one of the nation’s top-ranked haunted attractions.

172. Take a selfie from the tallest capitol building in the United States. Ride the Louisiana State Capitol’s elevator to the 27th floor, where the observation deck is open daily, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

173. Kick up your kickstand and burn some cals with a biking group like Downtown East Social Ride, or book a glow-in-the-dark journey with Geaux Ride.

174. Mahjong mania! See what the hype is about. The tile game developed in China is enjoying a resurgence in popularity in the U.S. Book a lesson with Mahjong Rouge, or join a meetup at spots like the West Feliciana Parish Library.

175. Try your hand at axe throwing at Skål Axe Throwing, LA Threaux and Gotham Archery Baton Rouge.

176. Embrace your inner kid and competitive spirit while enjoying adult beverages at BR.cade. Or, try your hand at one of the 21 machines at Louisiana’s first claw arcade, the new Tiger Clawzzz.

177. You “might as well jump” at trampoline parks. Hop from Sky Zone in Baton Rouge to Urban Air Adventure Park in Denham Springs to Airborne Extreme in Denham Springs or Gonzales.

178. Bowl, play laser tag or try VR experiences at attractions like Main Event or Surge Entertainment.

180. Bundle up in your warmest attire to see Baton Rouge Zydeco compete in a hockey game.

181. Teach little ones how to shop for groceries and care for pets at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s 18 learning zones.

182. Bring the kids to an Easter egg hunt at the LSU Rural Life Museum or Louisiana’s Old State Capitol.

183. Trace your family tree with the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s genealogy department.

184. Visit Mike the Tiger’s habitat via the live camera stream at mikethetiger.com. Or, go in person—and take a self-guided tour around LSU’s campus while you’re at it.

185. See show-stopping performances from the Human Jukebox or the Golden Band from Tigerland.

186. Help stock one of Baton Rouge’s community fridges, or take what you need.

187. Sound off on local issues at a Metropolitan Council meeting. Find the next one at brla.gov.

188. See for yourself why the sunsets at Scott’s Bluff at Southern University are the stuff of local legend.

189. There’s a reason why Baton Rouge is commonly cited as one of the country’s best places for college football. Show your school spirit and tailgate for LSU and Southern.

190. Gimme Gimme Disco, Emo Night and Club Brat—these are just a few of the recent themed nights Chelsea’s Live has hosted. Croon your fave songs from icons like Lana Del Rey, ABBA and Charli XCX.

191. Laugh ’til you cry with a show at The Silly Rabbit Comedy Club or Boomerang Comedy Theater.

192. Laugh out loud with comedy groups like The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe, Butterr improv team, Fish Tahco and NO SHOW Comedy.

193. See a movie screening or a show at the Price LeBlanc PACE Center, Gonzales’ new 25,000-square-foot performing arts complex.

194. Watch the stunning moves of dancers in performing arts shows orchestrated by Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, Of Moving Colors and other groups.

195. Live out your Dancing with the Stars fantasy and learn to tango, two-step or salsa with dance classes at Ric Seeling Dance Studio or TC Dance International.

196. Listen to live music from Louisiana artists and touring acts at Phil Brady’s Bar & Grill, the Varsity Theatre, Mid City Ballroom, Red Dragon Listening Room, Chelsea’s Live or Teddy’s Juke Joint.

197. Rock out at seasonal concert series like Rock N Rowe, River City Jazz Masters, Live After Five, Downtown Live Zachary, Scotland Saturdays and Sunday in the Park.

198. Sing your heart out at karaoke nights at venues such as The Station Sports Bar & Grill or Backstreet Lounge.

199. Put your fandom knowledge to the test at trivia nights. Follow Let’s Get Quizzical Trivia Nights or Suspense Games on Facebook to see which bar they’re hitting up next.

200. Live out the nostalgia of old movies with Baton Rouge Gallery’s seasonal Movies & Music on the Lawn events, where local musicians create soundtracks for silent films.

201. Immerse yourself in cultural cinema at the Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival or the Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival.

202. See a show at Manship Theatre, which hosts everything from concerts to indie film screenings.

203. Support the arts and watch a production from theater groups like 225 Theatre Collective, Ascension Community Theatre, Sullivan Theater, Swine Palace, Red Magnolia Theatre Company or UpStage Theatre Company.

204. Book a staycation at a local hotel like Hotel Toussaint in St. Francisville or the new Origin Hotel in downtown Baton Rouge.

205. Meet your reading goal, add to your endless “TBR” list or just get back into reading at your local library branch.

206. Get a taste for Big Apple theater with a traveling Broadway in Baton Rouge show at the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts.

207. Soak in the sounds of Opera Louisiane’s regional and international performers or the state’s oldest professional orchestra, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra.

208. Spend a day at a local museum. Check these off as you go: LSU Museum of Art, West Baton Rouge Museum, LSU Rural Life Museum, Capitol Park Museum, Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, USS Kidd Veterans Museum or the Baton Rouge African American Museum.

209. Put on your headphones for a local podcast like The Punch Bowl Diaries or the Eat the Boot Podcast.

210. Thrift a book from the annual Friends of the LSU Libraries’ Book Bazaar, which falls on April 10-12 this year. Or, visit the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Recycled Reads facility (open the last Saturday of the month) or Local Pop-Up’s recurring Book Swaps.

211. Plan to tear up next Carnival season’s routes by joining a parade dance troupe like The Flamingeauxs, the Baton Rouge BeignYAYS or Golden Guys.





#s 212-224

Fests for all

Engage in local festivals and events. Here is a handful of gatherings to keep your eyes peeled for—plus many more.

Note: Check with the organizations for the most up-to-date schedules. We’ll keep this updated as event announcements changed.

January

• MLK Fest

• Louisiana Marathon

• Surreal Salon Soiree

February

• Mardi Gras parades

• Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival

• 225 Day

March

• Crawfête

• Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade

• Zapp’s International Beerfest

• MPAC

April

• Baton Rouge Blues Festival

• The Flower Fest

• Baton Rouge Fiber Arts & Market Festival

May

• Rock The Country

• Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival

• Gonzales Jambalaya Festival

• Hot Art Cool Nights

June

• Juneteenth festivals and celebrations

• Dino Day

• Baton Rouge Pride Fest

July

• Fireworks on the Mississippi

• BROC, Rock & Wine

• (Neighbor) Hood Fest

August

• Fête Rouge

• Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival

September

• A Taste of the Deep South Festival

• Farm Fête

• Brew at the Zoo

October

• Federales Festival

• Perkins Rowe Arts Festival

• Lebanese Festival

• Fifolet Halloween Festival

• Louisiana Bourbon Fest

• Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

November

• Louisiana Book Festival

• Cap City Beer Fest

• St. Francisville Food & Wine Festival

• White Light Night

December

• Festival of Lights

• Holiday displays at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, Baton Rouge General, Burden Museum & Gardens and more

• Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade

• Listening Room Film Festival

225. Be a part of the conversation. We have way more than 225 things to do in the Capital Region! Tell us what your 225th thing to do is. Follow us on social media, or shoot us a note at [email protected] .

This article was originally published in the April 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.