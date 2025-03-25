The Capital City has changed a lot since LSU Women’s Basketball great Seimone Augustus left to play for the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx in 2006. Now she’s back as the Lady Tigers’ new assistant coach.

“I’m learning Baton Rouge all over again,” she says.

Here are a few of her current favorite stops.

Dr. FeelGood Organic Wellness

“Acai bowls are my current guilty pleasure.”

Tony’s Seafood

“It’s always been a staple.”

Louisiana Lagniappe

“Great for local seafood.”

Rock-n-Sake Bar & Sushi

“Mmm-hmm.”

Drunken Fish

“That’s my favorite pho spot.”

Elsie’s Plate & Pie

“The Hot Crawfish Melt with roasted tomato soup. Change your life.”

This article was originally published in the December 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.