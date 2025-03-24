Spring has sprung in the Capital Region. And with that comes Easter events cropping up all over town.

From egg hunts and Easter Bunny pictures to jambalaya cook-offs and dog-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone.

Did we miss your favorite local egg hunt? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. We will continue updating this story this spring.

Local Pop-Up Egg Hunt

1509 Government St.

Local Pop-Up in collaboration with Local Supply and the Modern Munchkin Co. is hosting its annual egg hunt on the lawn of Electric Depot at their March market, with eggs filled with treats for the kids. The event will also feature eggs hidden throughout the market with vendor coupons and other prizes inside for shoppers.

Local Pop-Up Egg Hunt is Saturday, March 29, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Find more information here.

Paws + Cottontails

1515 Dalrymple Drive.

BREC welcomes visitors and their furry friends to its Raising Cane’s Dog Park at City-Brooks Community Park where dogs can hunt for eggs filled with treats. The celebratory afternoon will also feature a makers market with artists selling products geared toward four-legged friends.

The doggy egg hunt is Saturday, March 29, from noon–3 p.m. Find more information here.

Spring Cook-Off and Easter Egg Hunt

3383 Rosedale Road, Port Allen

Local women’s empowerment group I’m H.E.R.D. is hosting a jambalaya cook-off and taste test in conjunction with an Easter egg hunt featuring free treats, a live DJ and more at the West Baton Rouge Soccer Complex.

The cook-off taste test is from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturday, March 29. Tickets are $10. The free Easter egg hunt is from 2–3 p.m. Find more information here.

Egg Hunt After Dark

14024 Highland Road

BREC is hosting its adults-only Easter Egg Hunt After Dark for a fun, kid-free experience at Highland Road Community Park. Eggs will be filled with candy and other prizes, and the event will also feature live music, food and alcoholic beverages.

The Egg Hunt After Dark is Friday, April 4, from 5–9 p.m. It’s free to attend and for those ages 18 and up. Find more information here.

Marché and Bethany Church Egg-ceptional Easter

30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs

Marché in the Park and Bethany Church will hide more than 15,000 Easter eggs for its free Easter celebration and egg hunt. The event will feature bounce houses, face painting, local vendors and food trucks.

Egg-ceptional Easter is Saturday, April 5, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The egg hunts are staggered by ages and abilities, ending in an all-ages grand finale egg hunt at 12:15 p.m. Find more information here.

Town of Sorrento Easter Egg Hunt

7471 Main St., Sorrento

Sorrento is hosting their annual Easter egg hunt featuring games, crafts, bounce houses and, of course, an egg hunt at Sorrento Community Center.

The Sorrento Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 5, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Find more information here.

BREC’s Eggstravaganza

7500 Independence Blvd.

BREC is hosting its Eggstravaganza, chock-full of Easter activities like egg hunts, bounce houses, a petting zone and more at Independence Community Park.

The Eggstravaganza is Saturday, April 12, from 1–4 p.m. Find more information here.

An Old-Fashioned Easter Celebration

4560 Essen Lane

The LSU Rural Life Museum will host its annual Easter celebration with a Louisiana twist featuring Easter bunny pictures, races, egg dyeing, egg hunts and more.

An Old-Fashioned Easter Celebration is Sunday, April 13, from 2–4:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 per person, and ages 3 and under are free. Egg hunt times are staggered by age. Find more information here; and purchase tickets here.

Easter in the Park

20255 Corbin Ave., Walker

The City of Walker Parks and Recreation Department in collaboration with the Beta Clubs of Walker and Denham High School will be hosting an Easter egg hunt at Sidney Hutchinson Park where kids can search for 10,000 eggs. Fit with a children’s game village, music, food trucks and a craft market, the celebration invites residents to celebrate Easter with the community.

Easter in the Park is Sunday, April 13, from noon-4 p.m. The egg hunts are divided into age groups. Find more information here.