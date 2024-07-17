Splish, splash! Where to find public pools and splash pads in greater Baton Rouge

Pack your beach bag, don your sunnies and take a dip.

While a summer “cold front” is allegedly reaching the South this week, it will only bring Baton Rouge slightly less brutal summer heat. Cool off at one of the many family-friendly pools around town, from kid-friendly splash pads to recreational indoor and outdoor pools.

Did we miss a local pool? Tell us at [email protected].

Baton Rouge pools and water parks

Anna T. Jordan Community Park

1750 Stilt St.

Entry: Free

In addition to the swimming pool, guests can also utilize the expansive indoor recreation and fitness facilities. Ah, AC.

Blue Bayou Water Park

18142 Perkins Road

Entry: $55 (48 inches and taller); ‍$44 (under 48 inches and senior citizens). Guests under 35 inches tall get free admission.

Thrill seekers can test the waters on several water slide options. Guests looking to just relax can float in the lazy river and swimming pool.

City-Brooks Community Park

1515 Dalrymple Drive

Entry: Free

This large park includes enough amenities to keep the whole family occupied for a day. Guests can either engage in a round of golf or tennis, bring their dogs to the park or play in the splash pad and swimming pool.

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center

Entry: Day passes start at $5 for children and $15 for adults View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilton Capitol Center (@hiltoncapitolcenter) Watch the sunset on the Mississippi River from the pool at this historic downtown hotel, which is open to hotel guests or those who purchase a day pass from ResortPass.

Liberty Lagoon Water Park

111 Lobdell Ave.

Entry: $12 for general entry, $10 for active military and first responders with ID, $5 for the Shockwave day-use wristband (additional with park admission fee). Must be over 48 inches tall.

Slip and slide down a water slide, or grab a tube and drift down the lazy river.

Baton Rouge splash pads

Highland Road Community Park

14024 Highland Road

Entry: Free

This park houses a splash pad, not to mention a boat launch, baseball fields, disc golf and rugby. Guests can also enjoy the Highland Road Park Observatory and experience the night sky like never before.

North Sherwood Forest Community Park

3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive

Entry: Free

This park includes a splash pad, fitness centers, walking tracks and a lake for fishing.

Repentance Park

225 S. River Road

Entry: Free

A walkway with more than 120 feet of mini water-jets is like a magical dancing fountain that’s perfect for kids to run through and cool off during the summer.

Capitol Region pools

Denham Springs North Park Aqua PARDS

30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs

Entry: $8 (in district); $10 (out of district); children under 30 inches get in for free. Mondays and Tuesdays are discounted, with admission for $6 (in district) and $8 (out of district).

This park spans over 110 acres and offers a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool and a splash park.

Greenwood Community Park

13350 Highway 19, Baker

Guests can enjoy a splash pad, golf course, community playground and tennis courts. The 18-acre lake at the park is also available for fishing, kayaking or canoeing.

Jackson Community Park

12250 Sullivan Road, Central

This park includes a spray pad and a community playground for families to enjoy.

Jambalaya Park Pool

1015 E. Cornerview St., Gonzales

This park offers a pool and a spray park.

Entry: $6/person per day. Admission to the spray park is free.

Zachary Community Park

20055 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary

This park includes a splash pad, skate park, a sand volleyball court and fishing.

YMCA pools

The YMCA of the Capital Area offers pools at several of its locations, accessible to members. Monthly membership fees vary, starting at $39 for young adults ages 15-24; $55 for adults 25 or older; and $47 for seniors 65 or older.

A.C. Lewis YMCA

6757 Florida Blvd.

Swim laps in the heated pool indoors, or head outdoors for the sundeck.

Americana YMCA

4200 Liberty Way, Zachary

The outdoor pool is complete with a splash pad full of sprinklers, waterfalls and fountains.

C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA

15550 Old Hammond Highway

Both outdoor and indoor pools are available for members.

Dow Westside YMCA

3688 Sugar Plantation Parkway, Addis

The facility houses a Junior Olympic-sized outdoor heated swimming pool.

ExxonMobil YMCA

7717 Howell Blvd.

A heated outdoor lap pool boasts six lanes.

Paula G. Manship YMCA

8100 YMCA Plaza Drive

A seasonal, recreational outdoor pool and a year-round outdoor heated lap pool welcome members.