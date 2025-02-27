First Look: Inside Boru Ramen and Sweet Society’s new location, with Tiger Clawzzz arcade concept

Since they first opened in the Electric Depot in 2020, Boru Ramen and sister business Sweet Society pushed the envelope on global dining in Baton Rouge with authentic ramen and trendy Asian desserts.

Now, the two stylish concepts have relocated to a shared space on Essen Lane, joined by a third venture: a 21-machine claw arcade called Tiger Clawzzz.

“We’re always on the lookout for new things,” co-owner Patrick Wong says. “We’ve done a lot of traveling to find the latest trends we can bring back to Baton Rouge. The claw arcade will be the first in Louisiana.”

An exact opening date for the three-in-one venture hasn’t been announced, but patrons will soon be able to drop in for a steaming bowl of tonkotsu ramen, a Japanese taiyaki ice cream, build-your-own boba and a visit to the “clawcade,” where chiming claw machines hold redeemable plushies. Each business, all created by the Wong family, has its own distinct area in the building, transforming the former home to Copeland’s New Orleans into a multi-experience destination.

At Boru, diners will find the same homemade noodles the restaurant has become known for. When he was planning the concept in 2018, Wong traveled to dozens of different ramen shops for inspiration and trained in Tokyo, Yokohama and New York City under well-known ramen chef Keizo Shimamoto. Wong makes two different types of noodles from scratch, thinner Hakata noodles and thicker Mazeman noodles, along with 24-hour pork, chicken and veggie broths. The menu also includes shareable appetizers and other Japanese entrees.

Boru’s new setting is situated at the front of the building with generous natural light and an outdoor patio. Grab a table or a seat at the bar for in-house dining, or pick up a bowl to go. Co-owner Randy Wong says new menu items will likely be rolled out about a month after opening.

To the right of the hostess stand is the dessert shop, Sweet Society. The new digs feature lavender walls punctuated by colorful floral arrangements, stand-up counters and minimal bench seating. It’s a design scheme based on Asian ice cream parlors in large metro areas, says partner Karen Vong.

“The idea is to come in and walk through the line and order something, and then grab a spot and enjoy it,” Vong says.

Fans of Sweet Society will notice several fun changes, including tiger paw-shaped taiyaki, the traditional fish-shaped cookies pressed with sweet fillings or served with Japanese ice cream. And speaking of ice cream, the shop is planning to make its own line of homemade scoopable, hard ice creams as an artisan alternative to its soft serve.

“People loved our soft serve, but they really couldn’t take it home,” Vong says. “This will give them a chance to take home a pint.”

The ice cream will feature a generous butterfat content, Wong says. Flavors haven’t been announced yet, but one you’re likely to see is ube crunch, in which violet-hued ube ice cream is studded with dalgona, the Korean candy made popular by Squid Game.

Another new amenity is a self-serve boba bar, complete with eight different base drinks, more than 10 toppings and three slushie options.

“We want you to come in a make a boba drink the way you want it,” Vong says.

That might start with a base of lemonade, milk tea or a fresh fruit tea, studded with scoops of tapioca pearls, strawberry and mango jellies or sour candies. The boba bar will also offer grass jelly, chewy squares made from the Chinese mesona plant.

“No one is doing this in town right now,” Wong says of the self-serve setup. “The closest place in the South is in Dallas.”

Sweet Society will continue offering Korean bingsu, a delicate, shaved frozen milk dessert combined with condensed milk and adorned with fresh fruit, syrups, whipped cream, Pocky sticks and other toppings.

Rounding out the trio of concepts is the much-anticipated claw arcade, Tiger Clawzzz. Exchange money for tokens, then hit the machine of your choice.

From pandas to superheroes, each is filled with a different plush stuffed animal. Maneuver the claw in place, press the button to lower and maybe grab the awaiting prize.

The game is notorious for teasing players, but if you get lucky, trade up a batch of plushies for larger ones behind the redemption counter. Tiger Clawzzz also features a customizable cotton candy machine and a Gashapon vending machine that holds capsule toys.

Boru Ramen, Sweet Society and Tiger Clawzzz open soon at 4957 Essen Lane. Hours are 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.