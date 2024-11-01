50+ Louisiana-based grocery stores to shop from around the Capital Region
- By 225 Staff @225batonrouge
- Photography by Collin Richie
There are many things to be thankful for in Capital Region. And our bounty of locally owned grocery stores is one of them.
Here, we’ve compiled a list Louisiana-based, independently owned, full-service grocery stores around the region, ranging from single neighborhood storefronts to booming local chains.
This list does not include convenience stores, produce stands or specialty shops. Did we miss your favorite grocery? Let us know by emailing [email protected].
* = Associated Grocers store
*Alexander’s Harvest Market
12513 La. Highway 73, Geismar
*Alexander’s Heritage Market
415 Saint Christopher St., Gonzales
18111 Highland Market Drive
Ancona’s Stop & Save
2705 North St.
*Audubon Market
5452 Live Oak Centre Drive, St. Francisville
*Benedetto’s Market
6651 La. Highway 1 S., Addis
*Bet-R Grocery
2812 Kalurah St.
*Big B’s Supermarket
7107 La. Highway 1, Belle Rose
*Bobben’s Supermarket
77385 Landry St., Maringouin
Butcher Boy Supermarket
58045 Belleview Road, Plaquemine
*Calvin’s Bocage Market
7675 Jefferson Highway
*Cain’s Family Market
Multiple locations
*Calandro’s Supermarket
4142 Government St.
12732 Perkins Road
*Carter’s Neighborhood Market
8439 Vincent Road, Denham Springs
*Carter’s Supermarket
Multiple locations
*Daigle’s Supermarket
32845 Bowie St., White Castle
*Delaune’s Supermarket
12516 La. Highway 431, St. Amant
*Diversion Market
18736 La. Highway 22, Maurepas
*Economical Wholesale
6721 La. Highway 1, Belle Rose
*Ewing’s AG Grocery & Hardware
6360 La. Highway 1, Batchelor
*Gill’s Supermarket
44463 La. Highway 431, St. Amant
*Hi Nabor
Multiple locations
Holden Supermarket and Deli
16320 Florida Blvd., Holden
*Hubben’s Supermarket
560 N. Alexander Ave., Port Allen
*Innis Stop and Shop
6514 La. Highway 1, Innis
*John’s Grocery & Hardware
34019 N. Walker Road, Walker
*Lamendola’s Supermarket
116 W. Ascension St., Gonzales
*Matherne’s Market
Multiple locations
*Midway Grocery
416 Railroad Ave., Donaldsonville
*Murray’s Market
44269 La. Highway 429, St. Amant
*Oak Point Fresh Market
14485 Greenwell Springs Road, Central
35045 La. Highway 16, Denham Springs
*Olinde’s Grocery
419 E. Main St., New Roads
*Port Vincent Village Market
20009 Walker S. Road, Port Vincent
Prescott Grocery
5153 Prescott Road
*Reeves’ Supermarket
10770 N. Harrells Ferry Road
*Robért Fresh Market Baton Rouge
7355 Highland Road
Rouses Market
Multiple locations
*Schexnayder’s Supermarket
13660 La. Highway 643, Vacherie
*Shoppers Value Foods
Multiple locations
*Soprano’s Supermarket
8389 La. Highway 190, Livonia
Springfield Supermarket
10235 Springfield Road, Denham Springs
*St. Francisville Market
7135 La. Highway 61, St. Francisville
*Veron’s Supermarket
1951 W. Main St., Lutcher
Village Grocery Deli & Seafood
13510 Perkins Road
*Whitehall Grocery
22633 La. Highway 22, Maurepas
Winbourne Grocery
4325 Winbourne Ave.
This article was originally published in the November 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.