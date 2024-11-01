×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

50+ Louisiana-based grocery stores to shop from around the Capital Region

  • By 225 Staff @225batonrouge
  • Photography by Collin Richie

There are many things to be thankful for in Capital Region. And our bounty of locally owned grocery stores is one of them.

Here, we’ve compiled a list Louisiana-based, independently owned, full-service grocery stores around the region, ranging from single neighborhood storefronts to booming local chains.

This list does not include convenience stores, produce stands or specialty shops. Did we miss your favorite grocery? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

* = Associated Grocers store

*Alexander’s Harvest Market

12513 La. Highway 73, Geismar

*Alexander’s Heritage Market

415 Saint Christopher St., Gonzales

18111 Highland Market Drive

Ancona’s Stop & Save

2705 North St.

*Audubon Market

5452 Live Oak Centre Drive, St. Francisville

*Benedetto’s Market

6651 La. Highway 1 S., Addis

*Bet-R Grocery

2812 Kalurah St.

*Big B’s Supermarket

7107 La. Highway 1, Belle Rose

*Bobben’s Supermarket

77385 Landry St., Maringouin

Butcher Boy Supermarket

58045 Belleview Road, Plaquemine

*Calvin’s Bocage Market

7675 Jefferson Highway

*Cain’s Family Market

Multiple locations

*Calandro’s Supermarket

4142 Government St.

12732 Perkins Road

*Carter’s Neighborhood Market

8439 Vincent Road, Denham Springs

*Carter’s Supermarket

Multiple locations

*Daigle’s Supermarket

32845 Bowie St., White Castle

*Delaune’s Supermarket

12516 La. Highway 431, St. Amant

*Diversion Market

18736 La. Highway 22, Maurepas

*Economical Wholesale

6721 La. Highway 1, Belle Rose

*Ewing’s AG Grocery & Hardware

6360 La. Highway 1, Batchelor

*Gill’s Supermarket

44463 La. Highway 431, St. Amant

*Hi Nabor

Multiple locations

Holden Supermarket and Deli

16320 Florida Blvd., Holden

*Hubben’s Supermarket

560 N. Alexander Ave., Port Allen

*Innis Stop and Shop

6514 La. Highway 1, Innis

*John’s Grocery & Hardware

34019 N. Walker Road, Walker

*Lamendola’s Supermarket

116 W. Ascension St., Gonzales

*Matherne’s Market

Multiple locations

*Midway Grocery

416 Railroad Ave., Donaldsonville

*Murray’s Market

44269 La. Highway 429, St. Amant

*Oak Point Fresh Market

14485 Greenwell Springs Road, Central

35045 La. Highway 16, Denham Springs

*Olinde’s Grocery

419 E. Main St., New Roads

*Port Vincent Village Market

20009 Walker S. Road, Port Vincent

Prescott Grocery

5153 Prescott Road

*Reeves’ Supermarket

10770 N. Harrells Ferry Road

*Robért Fresh Market Baton Rouge

7355 Highland Road

Rouses Market

Multiple locations

*Schexnayder’s Supermarket

13660 La. Highway 643, Vacherie

*Shoppers Value Foods

Multiple locations

*Soprano’s Supermarket

8389 La. Highway 190, Livonia

Springfield Supermarket

10235 Springfield Road, Denham Springs

*St. Francisville Market

7135 La. Highway 61, St. Francisville

*Veron’s Supermarket

1951 W. Main St., Lutcher

Village Grocery Deli & Seafood

13510 Perkins Road

*Whitehall Grocery

22633 La. Highway 22, Maurepas

Winbourne Grocery

4325 Winbourne Ave.

This article was originally published in the November 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.


Latest Stories