A guide to live music series in Baton Rouge this spring

Wake up and smell the roses as you listen to live music this season at Baton Rouge’s outdoor concert series.

Grab your lawn chairs or picnic blankets and take advantage of the nice weather as you lay back and listen to tunes from local and big-name artists. Sing along to covers and original songs, or get up and dance like nobody’s watching

Rock N Rowe

Perkins Rowe, 10202 Perkins Rowe

The familiar outdoor concert series returned on March 6 and will continue on Thursday nights through April 24. Music lovers can enjoy live music from local artists throughout the season, rain or shine. Bring your picnic blankets and lawn chairs, and listen to artists After 8, Na Na Sha, The Walrus – A Beatles Tribute Band and more. Find more information and the full lineup here.

Live After Five

North Boulevard Town Square at Galvez Plaza

Live After Five will host a Blues Fest Kick-Off on Friday, April 4, featuring Jonathon “Boogie” Long, Jovin Webb and Hanna PK to officially begin the spring season of the outdoor concert series and celebrate the weekend-long Baton Rouge Blues Festival. Live After Five will run Friday nights from April 4 until May 16 and will feature acts like Phat Hat, The Mixed Nuts and The Michael Foster Project. Expect to find vendors, kids’ activities and relaxing fun for the whole family. Find more information and the full lineup here.

Levitt Amp Baton Rouge Music Series

Scotlandville Plaza, at the intersection of Scotland and Swan avenues

The Levitt Amp Baton Rouge Music Series, put on by Scotland Saturdays and the Levitt Foundation, returns this spring to Scotlandville Plaza. Hear live music every Saturday starting on April 26 and wrapping up on May 24. Find more information here.

Restaurants’ music series

Hang out on the patio at spots like Chow Yum (2363 Hollydale Ave.), which recently launched a live music series. Chow Yum Tunes will feature plenty of crawfish and music from artists like Denton Hatcher, Lynn Drury, Ray Ellender, 2 Domestic 1 Import and more. Find more information here. And for more live music at local restaurants like Superior Grill, On The Half Shell and Mason’s Grill, visit redstickmusic.com.