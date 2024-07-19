This story was originally published in July 2023.

If you’re looking for high-flying, gravity-defying fun in the Capital Region, trampoline parks have a lot to offer. These indoor entertainment venues boast a variety of exhilarating activities for adrenaline lovers of all ages, and are a great way to spend these last few weeks of summer.

Here are a few of Baton Rouge’s favorite places to bounce, swing, spin, drop, crash and more.

730 S. Range Ave, Denham Springs

Airborne Extreme greets visitors with an expanse of interconnected trampolines where they can bounce, flip and soar to their heart’s content. In addition to what Airborne Extreme calls “freestyle jumping” at its main trampoline court, the park caters to thrill-seekers with numerous other attractions, such as:

• Trapeze: Unleash your inner Tarzan and swing through the air, flipping and soaring over the foam pit for a thrilling (but relatively safe) adventure.

• Arcade: At Airborne Extreme, the arcade offers a wide array of exciting games and entertainment, providing a blend of high-flying trampoline fun and classic gaming enjoyment.

• Dodgeball: Experience the ultimate dodgeball showdown in a whole new way—on trampolines! Engage in friendly competition with friends and dodge, duck, dip, dive, and … dodge.

170 Bass Pro Blvd, Denham Springs

Urban Air Adventure Park welcomes adventure seekers and families alike. With its diverse range of attractions, this trampoline park guarantees an action-packed day out. Some of the many exciting attractions at Urban Air Adventure Park include:

• Warrior Course: Test your physical prowess and agility on the challenging Warrior Course, a combination of obstacles and trampolines.

• Climbing Walls: Reach new heights and conquer various climbing walls that cater to both beginners and experienced climbers.

• Tubes Playground: Younger visitors will have a blast in the Tubes Playground, a safe and interactive area with slides, tunnels, and obstacles.

• DropZone: Urban Air takes entertainment to the next level with its DropZone. Refine your flips, spins, and other incredible acrobatic moves as you gracefully land on a massive inflatable airbag.

• Spin Zone Bumper Cars: Experience the thrill of spinning and whirling around, locking onto your target, and engaging in bumper car collisions. Settle the score with siblings, let kids relish the rare chance to collide with their parents at full speed, and engage in friendly battles with friends in this exhilarating, whirling and crashing spin zone.

• Slam Dunk Zones: Basketball enthusiasts will love the opportunity to feel like NBA stars as they launch themselves from trampolines and slam-dunk in high-flying style.

10111 The Grove Ave., Baton Rouge

Sky Zone is a well-known trampoline park chain, and its Baton Rouge location doesn’t disappoint. With a focus on fun and fitness, Sky Zone offers many activities that will get your heart pumping and leave you with a smile on your face. Here are a few:

• SkySlam: Similar to other trampoline parks, Sky Zone provides a dedicated area to show off basketball skills with gravity-defying dunks.

• Ultimate Dodgeball: Put your dodgeball skills to the test in this fast-paced, high-flying version of the classic game.

• Foam Zone: Experience the joy of leaping into a giant foam pit from trampolines, a cushy landing spot for trying new tricks.

• SkyFit: Looking for a unique way to stay fit? Sky Zone’s fitness classes combine cardio and strength training with the fun of trampolining.

• Zip-line: Zip through the air and gracefully land in a soft foam bed on this exhilarating ride. The fun doesn’t stop there; quickly bounce back up and repeat the thrilling experience all over again!

• The Ninja Warrior Course: The Ninja Warrior Course is designed for athletes seeking to challenge their limits. Prepare for a barrage of obstacles and strive to conquer them all.