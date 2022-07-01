2022 Best of 225 Awards

Think of this annual award issue as a guide to Baton Rouge, prepared by Baton Rougeans.
You wrote it, after all. This year’s 71 winners—and 284 runners-up—were nominated and voted by you. This spring, Capital Region residents cast their support for their most beloved local shops, restaurants, bars, events and people in the Best of 225 Awards online ballot.
From the whole 225 team, a heartfelt congratulations to all of the 2022 nominees, runners up and winners. This is a glimpse of what makes our city great.
The judges
Any Capital Region resident can cast votes or nominations to determine the winners of the Best of 225 Awards.
Here’s how you can participate next year:
Step one:
Write-in your nominations.
Nominate your fave businesses and people on our fill-in-the-blank online ballot next January.
Step two:
Cast your votes.
The entities with the most nominations will be placed on the final ballot in March. Subscribe to our newsletter, 225 Daily, for updates starting this fall.