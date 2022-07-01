2022 Best of 225 Awards





The judges

Any Capital Region resident can cast votes or nominations to determine the winners of the Best of 225 Awards.

Here’s how you can participate next year:

Step one:

Write-in your nominations.

Nominate your fave businesses and people on our fill-in-the-blank online ballot next January.

Step two:

Cast your votes.

The entities with the most nominations will be placed on the final ballot in March. Subscribe to our newsletter, 225 Daily, for updates starting this fall.

Have more questions?

Read our full FAQ page here. You are also welcome to email us at [email protected].

Are you a winner or runner up?

Here are all the ways you can celebrate your win virtually.

Things to note as you read

Because the awards are always evolving, we like to spotlight when there’s a …

First-time winner

Let’s toast to the local people and businesses who have won a Best of 225 Award for the very first time.

New category

These are brand-new awards for 2022, many of which were suggested to us by readers! If you have an idea for next year, DM us.

Close race

Some categories were decided by 50 votes or less. (Yep, this really happens! We’ve had ties, too.) These are the awards that could flip in the future. Every vote truly counts.

Runner up

Placing in the top five is pretty special. These are your up-and-comers—and maybe even future winners.

This article was originally published in the July 2022 issue of 225 magazine.