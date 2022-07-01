How to show off your 2022 Best of 225 Awards
Free graphics and downloads for winners and nominees
By 225 Staff @225batonrouge July 1, 2022
So, you’ve placed in this year’s Best of 225 Awards? Congratulations! You have much to be proud of.
The 2022 Best of 225 Awards had our highest nominations and voting turnout ever. More than 14,000 Baton Rouge area residents cast votes for this year’s awards. This record-breaking number means the awards have gotten more competitive than ever.
Below, we’ve compiled several graphics, tools and resources to help this year’s winners and runners up share their big news.
Download our winner badges
Download – coral gif
Download – fuchsia winner gif
Download – black and white transparent background badge
Download – fuchsia script gif
Download – white script gif
Download – blue gif
Download our runner up badges
Download – transparent background runner up badge
Share it on social media
Tag us at:
Facebook: @225magazine
Twitter: @225batonrouge
Instagram: @225batonrouge
TikTok: @225magazine
Sample Tweets:
Copy and paste these, or tweak to your liking!
We are officially Baton Rouge’s “Best!” @225batonrouge just announced its reader-selected 17th Annual #Bestof225 winners, and we took home the award for Award Name Here! Browse all the winners here.
We are so proud that @225batonrouge readers crowned us with a #Bestof225 Award! Thanks to everyone who nominated and voted for us! Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!
We won a #Bestof225 Award for Award Name Here. Thanks, @225batonrouge readers!
It’s official—we won a 2022 #Bestof225 Award! We couldn’t have done it without your votes!
This is a good-looking list of #Bestof225 winners chosen by @225batonrouge readers. 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 Proud to be part of it!
We are so thrilled to be a #Bestof225 runner up this year. Thank you for voting us Top 5! Check out all the 2022 honorees here.
Other fun ways you can share your win
• Display your award in your restaurant or business
Contact
if you need additional materials. [email protected] • Add it to your social media bio:
#Bestof225 2022
Award Name Here#Bestof225 2022
Award Name Here Runner Up • Include it in your email signature:
#Bestof225 2022
Award Name Here#Bestof225 2022
Award Name Here Runner Up