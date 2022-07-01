Best of 225 Awards – People & Entertainment

Jonathan Breaux, formerly of The Overpass Merchant 10.6%

Chris Motto, Jubans 9.5%

BEST PLACE FOR A DATE NIGHT

Tsunami 16.1%

With its rooftop vantage, chic styling and tantalizing cuisine, Tsunami is the kind of place that feels lofted a few stories above reality. And its atmosphere of high-brow elegance is quietly undercut by unpretentious fun—see the “Munchie Roll,” complete with a dusting of Dorito crumbs. batonrouge.servingsushi.com

RUNNERS UP

Gino’s Italian Restaurant 13.5%

Stab’s Prime Steak and Seafood 9.5%

BLDG 5 8.5%

Mansurs on the Boulevard 7.7%

BEST BAR OR RESTAURANT TO WATCH SPORTS

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux 42.8%

What better spot to grab a beer and catch the game than one founded by bona fide college athletes? After first meeting as walk-on players on the LSU basketball team, original founders Brandon Landry and Jack Warner went on to create a haven for Louisiana’s bustling sports culture, now in its 19th year with fans far and wide. walk-ons.com

RUNNERS UP

Mid City Beer Garden 12.2%

The Chimes 11.7%

Superior Grill 10.6%

Ivar’s Sports Bar 7.4%

BEST VISUAL ARTIST

Jacob Zumo 17.7%

Artist Jacob Zumo came to fame for his portraits of celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and, more recently, LSU football superstar Joe Burrow. But he’s lately let that kind of work take a back seat, reworking his oeuvre into an homage to the sacred. Now, he mostly busies himself reinterpreting and modernizing religious iconography, as seen in his recent “Mother Mary” collection, and, as always, adorning his hometown Baton Rouge with eye-catching murals. shop.jzumo.com

RUNNERS UP

Loveday Funck 13.9%

Laura W. Taylor 12.8%

Marc Fresh 11.9%

Brittany Nicole 11.9%

BEST MUSEUM

Knock Knock Children’s Museum 35.2%

The Knock Knock Children’s Museum has earned attention for its keen ability to simultaneously engage, educate and entertain young minds. Boasting a broad array of games, activities and exhibits, Knock Knock is a win-win destination where children can have fun and parents can rest easy knowing their little ones’ development is the top priority. knockknockmuseum.org

RUNNERS UP

Louisiana Art & Science Museum 18.3%

LSU Rural Life Museum 16.2%

Capitol Park Museum 11.1%

U.S.S Kidd Veterans Museum 8.4%

BEST PERFORMING ARTS GROUP

Theatre Baton Rouge 25.4%

Theatre Baton Rouge has long offered theatrical experiences with a consistency and quality that have made it a mainstay among local arts connoisseurs. Producing classic romps like The Rocky Horror Show and The Wizard of Oz in addition to more niche works of the stage, the company shows no signs of relinquishing its zest for elevating performing arts in the Red Stick. theatrebr.org

RUNNERS UP

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra 24.8%

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre 15.3%

Playmakers of Baton Rouge 13.7%

Bayou Cirque 6.6%

BEST TV NEWS PERSONALITY

Kiran Chawla, ‘Unfiltered With Kiran’ 38.5%

Kiran Chawla has carved a lane for herself as one of Baton Rouge’s investigative newshounds. Known for her unflagging appetite for truth and accountability, Chawla has consistently delivered breaking news and developing stories on her show, Unfiltered With Kiran. Viewers can follow her reporting and videos on her website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. unfilteredwithkiran.com

RUNNERS UP

Sylvia Weatherspoon, WBRZ 14.6%

Jay Grymes, WAFB 10.1%

Chris Nakamoto, WBRZ 8.4%

Ashley Frugé, WBRZ 7.6%

BEST RADIO PERSONALITY

Murphy Sam and Jodi, 96.1 The River 23.4%

With their friendly banter and playfully irreverent takes, Murphy Sam and Jodi’s radio show and podcast have earned spots on the favorites lists of many a listener for decades. Whether you laugh with them or at them, this team knows how to entertain.

murphysamandjodi.com

RUNNERS UP

Matt Moscona, After Further Review on 104.5 ESPN Radio 13.7%

Austin James, 101.5 WYNK 11.5%

Jay Ducote, The Jay Ducote Show on Talk 107.3 10.2%

T-Bob Hebert, Off the Bench on 104.5 ESPN Radio 8.8%

BEST RADIO STATION

100.7 – The Tiger 12.6%

It’s no secret that Louisianians love a little honky-tonk in their daily music rotation. With its vast catalog of country, swamp rock, zydeco and all other stylings of the Southern musical collection, 100.7 The Tiger is the one-stop shop for all of it. 1007thetiger.com

RUNNERS UP

102.5 – WFMF 12.5%

92.7 – K-LOVE 12.4%

98.1 – Eagle 12.4%

96.1 – The River 10.4%

BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE

Chelsea’s Live 16.1%

A true godsend after the dog days of the COVID pandemic, this reincarnation of a classic Baton Rouge venue has been a gift the city didn’t know it needed. Chelsea’s Live has already attracted visiting artists from around the country and even the globe since opening in early 2022, compiling a roster that grows every day. And with karaoke, ’80s, ’90s and even emo nights —plus other weekly events filling the schedule between concerts—Chelsea’s has thoroughly proven itself as a go-to music venue. chelseaslive.com

RUNNERS UP

The Texas Club 14.7%

Varsity Theatre 14.4%

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge 12.9%

Beauvoir Park 12.6%

BEST PLACE TO SPEND A DAY WITH THE KIDS

Knock Knock Children’s Museum 31.3%

These days, it can be difficult to keep the little ones satisfied when it comes to fun outings, but the Knock Knock Children’s Museum somehow never fails to pull it off. To bring the kids here is to assuage all concerns that they’ll lament your poor taste for fun. knockknockmuseum.org

RUNNERS UP

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo 16.9%

Barn Hill Preserve 15.7%

LSU Rural Life Museum 10%

Istrouma Eatery + Brewery at Sugar Farms 7.9%

BEST INSTAGRAMMER

@GeauxBatonRouge 17.5%

This Instagram page is a gallery of tantalizing foodie pics and breathtaking images of Baton Rouge landmarks like the U.S.S. Kidd and the Old Governor’s Mansion. It’s a travel guide to visitors and a reminder to locals of the city’s fun, strangeness and beauty.

RUNNERS UP

@WhereToGeaux225 16.9%

@Baton_Rouge_Sucks_Podcast 12.6%

@EatBatonRouge 9.7%

@FoodiesToForkWith 9.3%

This article was originally published in the July 2022 issue of 225 magazine.