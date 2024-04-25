Twenty in their 20s

Owner, Studio Z dance studio English teacher, Zachary High School
Achievements + community involvement
• Dance instructor for Dance Team Union
• Dance choreographer for Nicholas Kade Clement Choreography
• Universal Dance Association (UDA) National Champion – Kick Choreography (2024)
• UDA College Virtual Hip Hop National Champion (SLU) (2021)
• Top five in class at Zachary High School (2020)
Office or WFH?
“Office work, 1,000,000%.”
It’s Friday night in Baton Rouge. Where y’at?
“My weekly adult hip-hop class at my studio followed by Rock Band or a movie at my house with friends. We typically order Wingstop.”
Advice for your 18-year-old self
“You don’t have to slow down. Embrace your ability to fall and get back up. Embrace your ability to see potential and chase it. Embrace your ability to create. You are good enough, and you are worth it.”
Goal before turning 30
“Work goal: Own a building that my studio operates out of. Personal: Own a pool. I’m dying for this one.”
How accurate is your sun sign?
“Taurus—um, very accurate. I am super hardheaded and stubborn. I love to cook and eat good food. I love to buy stuff. I can be seen as intimidating or mean. I also love my Virgo fiancé.”
What more people should know about the Capital Region
“I wish (and don’t wish at the same time) more people knew about my favorite restaurants: Thai Kitchen and Fiery Crab. Can someone please bring one of each to Zachary?”
• Former president of Mid City Merchants
• Circa 1857 voted Best Antique Store three years in a row in the Best of 225 Awards
• Opened a second retail store, BRASS, in downtown Baton Rouge
Life hack
“For an easy way to hang pictures without having to guess: Put tape over the mounting holes on a picture frame. Mark them with a marker. Remove the tape and place on your wall. Now you’ve got the exact measurements to add your nails.”
Playlist
“On sunny days, it’s Tedeschi Trucks Band. In the evening, nonstop Donna Summer. But I always find time for Nina Simone, Erykah Badu and countless other iconic musicians.”
It’s Friday night in Baton Rouge. Where y’at?
“Pelican to Mars. It’s practically a second home.”
Goal before turning 30
“I want my antique store to be featured in a national publication. I’d love to represent Baton Rouge’s antique industry on a national scale in a magazine like Veranda.”
How accurate is your sun sign?
“When it comes to Aquarius traits like stubbornness, my sign is pretty spot on. I’d also like to think I have other great traits too, like creativity and charisma.”
What more people should know about the Capital Region
“The history. On my lot alone, the Civil War’s Battle of Baton Rouge was fought. The west side of Government Street was also a red-light district and a warehouse district. There’s so much more to Baton Rouge’s history that we’re just not taught, and that’s a shame.”
• LSU student majoring in biological sciences and education with a minor in Arabic studies
• Board member of Najma Food Care, a nonprofit addressing food insecurity
• Earned top scores as an undergraduate marine biology researcher at Rice University’s Gulf Coast Undergraduate Research Symposium
• Research ambassador for LSU Discover
Life hack
“Probably using a straighter to iron out of my hijab scarf when I’m on the go.”
Caffeine fix
“Light House Coffee or Rêve Coffee Lab. I usually go for an iced caramel latte or cortado.”
Your superpower
“Very creative and can make people laugh.”
How accurate is your sun sign?
“I feel I do fit the traits of a Taurus. The sign is known for reliability, patience and practicality, as well as their devotion and sense of responsibility. They also tend to be stable and grounded, often finding comfort in routines and familiarity. I enjoy working with my hands as well, which aligns with the practical and earthy nature. I also appreciate music, romance and high-quality clothing, valuing comfort and luxury.”
Goal before turning 30
“To establish a solid foundation for myself, including completing some form of graduate or higher education and building a strong professional network. I aim to open a brick-and-mortar, perhaps a cafe, along with Chocolate Bijoux.”
• Oversaw a successful rebranding campaign for Visit St. Francisville
• Awarded Louisiana Tourist Commission of the Year (2023)
• Family & Youth Counseling Agency’s Youth of the Year (2013)
Life hack
“Listen to movie scores while you work. They are great for concentrating. They’re designed to be non-distracting and make work more fun, especially when you listen to anything Hans Zimmer has composed.”
Caffeine fix
“I’m either going to Birdman Coffeehouse and Eatery or Elta Coffee and ordering a dirty iced chai latte.”
Playlist
“A mix of Beyoncé, Orville Peck or any great movie score.”
Goal before turning 30
“To climb Kilimanjaro.”
What more people should know about the Capital Region
“The hidden gems that are all around, like LIGO’s Science Education Center or hiking in Tunica Hills.”
This article was originally published in the May 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.