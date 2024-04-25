Twenty in their 20s

What more people should know about the Capital Region

“The history. On my lot alone, the Civil War’s Battle of Baton Rouge was fought. The west side of Government Street was also a red-light district and a warehouse district. There’s so much more to Baton Rouge’s history that we’re just not taught, and that’s a shame.”

Owner and chocolatier, Chocolate Bijoux

Achievements + community involvement

• LSU student majoring in biological sciences and education with a minor in Arabic studies

• Board member of Najma Food Care, a nonprofit addressing food insecurity

• Earned top scores as an undergraduate marine biology researcher at Rice University’s Gulf Coast Undergraduate Research Symposium

• Research ambassador for LSU Discover

Life hack

“Probably using a straighter to iron out of my hijab scarf when I’m on the go.”

Caffeine fix

“Light House Coffee or Rêve Coffee Lab. I usually go for an iced caramel latte or cortado.”

Your superpower

“Very creative and can make people laugh.”

How accurate is your sun sign?