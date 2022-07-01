Best of 225 Awards – Food & Drink

Mason’s Grill 14.5%

Ruby Slipper Cafe 12.4%

Simple Joe Cafe 11.1%

BEST BRUNCH

Mason’s Grill 17.9%

A staple for weekend brunch, Mason’s Southern fare is top-notch—and has local and national awards to prove it. Pair a specialty eggs Benedict or stuffed French toast with a boozy cocktail by the glass, bottle or flight. masonsgrill.com

RUNNERS UP

Elsie’s Plate and Pie 16.8%

The Overpass Merchant 9.5%

The Chimes 7.5%

Ruby Slipper Cafe 7.5%

BEST DESSERTS AT A RESTAURANT

Elsie’s Plate and Pie 46.1%

This popular Mid City spot combines an industrial-style ambiance with Southern fare. Its sweet pies, available in individual or shareable portions, are a nod to classic Americana flavors like coconut cream, apple and s’mores. elsiespies.com

RUNNERS UP

Cheesecake Bistro by Copeland’s 12.6%

Mansurs on the Boulevard 8.2%

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque 7.4%

The Little Village 6.1%

BEST BAKERY

The Ambrosia Bakery 45%

It’s easy to start drooling when looking into the case of baked goods at Ambrosia. The family-owned business bakes a variety of cakes and pastries inspired by classic recipes with a signature twist. Find it on Facebook

RUNNERS UP

Gambino’s Bakery 10.5%

CounterSpaceBR 9.7%

Les Amis Bake Shoppe 9.6%

Wicked Goodness Confections 5.6%

BEST OYSTERS

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant 15.9%

Born in Metairie’s Fat City neighborhood, Drago’s was responsible for creating the delectable butter, garlic and Romano cheese-topped charbroiled oysters Louisiana loves. The restaurant’s long-standing connections to the Gulf oyster industry ensure its oysters are the freshest possible. dragosrestaurant.com

RUNNERS UP

Phil’s Oyster Bar & Seafood 14.4%

Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar 13.1%

Acme Oyster House 12%

Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant 9.9%

BEST CRAWFISH

Tony’s Seafood 27.9%

When history books record what defined Baton Rouge, Tony’s will most certainly be included. Since 1959, locals and visitors have been queueing up for this sprawling seafood market’s expertly seasoned boiled crawfish. tonyseafood.com

RUNNERS UP

Sammy’s Grill 12.1%

Willie’s Restaurant 11.3%

Hole ‘N Da Wall Seafood 9.3%

Crawfish on the Geaux 9%

BEST GUMBO

7% Dempsey’s 1

Seafood, or chicken and andouille? Dempsey’s reliable, made-from-scratch gumbo starts with a 45-minute roux, an extra step that has made it a consistent Best Gumbo winner. Find it on Facebook

RUNNERS UP

Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant 15.2%

The Chimes 14.3%

Louisiana Langiappe 10.1%

Duke’s Seafood & Steakhouse 10%

BEST SEAFOOD DISHES

Louisiana Lagniappe 24.9%

This dinner-only establishment places seafood on a pedestal, creating dish after dish with fresh Gulf ingredients. Sample crab, oysters, crawfish, shrimp and fresh fish served in myriad ways, and don’t forget to top it off with bananas foster bread pudding. louisianalagniapperestaurant.com

RUNNERS UP

Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant 20.1%

Mike Anderson’s 13.4%

Mansurs on the Boulevard 9.1%

Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine 6.9%

BEST BURGER

Curbside 16.1%

What started as a food truck is now a mainstay in Mid City. The indoor-outdoor space allows for a laid-back atmosphere while enjoying burgers, shakes and fries. Order simple or piled high with toppings (think bacon, fried egg, jalapenos) and sauces (smokey, spicy and garlic). Each creation is sandwiched between buttery brioche buns. curbside-burgers.com

RUNNERS UP

Burgersmith 15.1%

Dearman’s 12.8%

Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar 10%

The Overpass Merchant 7.2%

BEST BBQ

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque 20.7%

The menu at BRQ is massive and varied, but the mouthwatering barbecue platters paired with house-made sauces are a must. Choose from brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken and andouille, complemented by seafood appetizers and indulgent side dishes. brqrestaurant.com

RUNNERS UP

Hannah Q Smokehouse 17.7%

City Pork Brasserie & Bar 16.3%

Cou-Yon’s BBQ 14.3%

Jay’s Bar-B-Q 6.8%

BEST RIBS

TJ Ribs 29.8%

This long-standing establishment knows a thing or two about smoking barbecue low and slow over seasoned oak. Its ribs are worth getting your hands dirty for, as they’re marinated for 24 hours in secret seasoning and lightly glazed with a signature sauce. tjribs.com

RUNNERS UP

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque 13.8%

Hannah Q Smokehouse 12%

City Pork Brasserie & Bar 11%

Zea Rotisserie & Bar 10.8%

BEST ITALIAN

Gino’s Italian Restaurant 22.5%

An encyclopedic menu of Italian classics and a throwback vibe invite reckless indulgence. Dive into pasta and several iterations of veal, steaks and seafood; sink your teeth into pull-apart bread varnished in buttery Parmesan; and top things off with spumoni for dessert. There’s a reason Baton Rouge has been dining here since 1966. ginosrestaurant.com

RUNNERS UP

Digiulio Brothers Italian Cafe 17.3%

The Little Village 15.5%

Monjunis 9.9%

Pinetta’s European Restaurant 7.3%

BEST MEDITERRANEAN

Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant 44 .4%

Like moths to flames, diners flock to Albasha’s six greater Baton Rouge locations for the fragrant, garlicky flavors of the Levant. This staple is popular for lunch and dinner. albashabr.com

RUNNERS UP

Serop’s Cafe 16.8%

Zorba’s Greek Bistro 15.2%

Cafe Phoenicia 10.4%

Roman’s Cafe 7.5%

BEST MEXICAN

Superior Grill 24.6%

From “puff” tacos to tomatillo and poblano enchiladas to sizzling fajitas, Superior’s vast menu makes it possible to order something new every time. Go light with a fresh seafood salad, or big with a belt-loosening combo. Either way, the potent margaritas are a must. superiorgrill.com

RUNNERS UP

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine 14.9%

The Velvet Cactus 11.4%

La Carreta 10.2%

Tio Javi’s Mexican Grill 10%

BEST VIETNAMESE

Chow Yum Phat 23.4%

Call it lawless Asian street food. Chow Yum Phat serves whimsical, outside-the-bounds global dishes including ramen, bao, birria tacos and a revolving door of specials. Its wildly popular seasonal Chow-style crawfish are boiled, sauced and tossed with orange, ginger and Asian spices. chowyumphat.com

RUNNERS UP

Ava Street Cafe 12.3%

Bao Vietnamese Kitchen 12%

Soji: Modern Asian 11.8%

Pho Cafe 9.4%

BEST THAI

Thai Kitchen 47%

Since 1989, Thai Kitchen has given us so many reasons to love it, from spicy larb to green papaya salad to pad thai. Live music on the patio on Thursdays is icing on the cake. thaikitchenla.com

RUNNERS UP

Thai Pepper 18.9%

Lee’s Asian Fusion 11.1%

Thai Chili Restaurant 10.8%

Duang Tawan 10%

BEST SUSHI

Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill 19.1%

Ichiban’s deft sushi chefs create bold rolls in a mosaic of colors, but that’s just the start of things to enjoy at this fun and festive eatery. Along with fresh sushi, enjoy hibachi grilled meats and veggies. ichibanbr.com

RUNNERS UP

Tsunami 16.9%

Sushi Yama Japanese Restaurant 14.8%

Geisha, Sushi with a Flair 13.5%

Rock-n-Sake Bar & Sushi 9.1%

BEST BREWERY

Tin Roof Brewing Co. 41.2%

The largest craft brewery in Baton Rouge has made a name for itself as a watering hole for locals and tourists alike. The beer list is expansive, including a variety of ales, IPAs, stouts and more. Plus, the taproom provides an indoor-meets-outdoor vibe for patrons to sit back and relax with visiting attractions like food trucks and yoga. tinroofbeer.com

RUNNERS UP

Istrouma Brewing 19.6%

Le Chien Brewing Company 19%

Rally Cap Brewing Co. 8.2%

Cypress Coast Brewing Co. 6.5%

BEST CRAFT BEER MENU

Mid City Beer Garden 35.7%

This airy spot is perfect for brews and Instagram photos. The tap list offers something for everyone, categorized by flavor profiles like light and crisp or hop heaven. midcitybeergarden.com

RUNNERS UP

The Chimes 20.8%

The Bulldog 16%

Mid Tap 7.9%

Olive or Twist 4%

BEST CRAFT COCKTAIL MENU

Olive or Twist 20.4%

Unique craft cocktails are the mainstay at this lively bar and restaurant. Select one from the bar list, or put the power in the mixologist with cocktail roulette—just choose the flavor direction and let the bartender do the rest. oliveortwistbr.com

RUNNERS UP

BLDG 5 15.2%

Hayride Scandal 14.8%

Soji: Modern Asian 10.2%

SoLou 8.9%

BEST COFFEE SHOP AMBIANCE

CC’s Coffee House 14%

A Baton Rouge classic, CC’s offers a variety of espresso and blended drinks. Each shop provides an atmosphere just as suited to catch-up meetings as to study sessions, thanks to plenty of seating and a calm atmosphere. ccscoffee.com

RUNNERS UP

French Truck Coffee 11%

Coffee Call 10.5%

City Roots Coffee Bar 9.03%

Brew Ha-Ha! 8.98%

BEST DOWNTOWN LUNCH SPOT

Poor Boy Lloyd’s 14.4%

Indulge in Cajun and Southern classics at this casual café that’s been serving downtown since the late ’60s. Enjoy po-boys piled high, plates with all the fixins’ or a hearty breakfast. On Fridays and Saturdays, the restaurant stays open through the evening for the dinner crowd. poorboylloyds.com

RUNNERS UP

Capital City Grill 11.9%

Pastime Restaurant 10.6%

Tsunami 9.9%

The Little Village 9.7%

BEST FOOD TRUCK

Cou-Yon’s BBQ 31.1%

This food truck stationed on Perkins Road packs a punch when it comes to barbecue, seafood and potatoes. The Cajun-meets-South Texas smoked meats can be ordered by the plate or half pound. couyons.com

RUNNERS UP

The Big Cheezy 14.2%

Crawfish on the Geaux 13.5%

Chicky Sandos 9.7%

Taqueria Don Beto 9.5%

BEST HAPPY HOUR

Superior Grill 33.9%

Happy hour is done right at this Mexican eatery. Beginning at 3 p.m., patrons can see and be seen while ordering discounted 20-ounce margaritas (frozen or on the rocks), draft beer and house wine. batonrouge.superiorgrill.com

RUNNERS UP

Olive or Twist 11.5%

Bistro Byronz 11.4%

Rocca Pizzeria 7.9%

Mason’s Grill 7.6%

BEST RESTAURANT FOR OUTDOOR DINING

BLDG 5 17.2%

At BLDG 5, hip dining spaces spill out onto a plant-festooned patio, while a rooftop deck and bar draw denizens of cool. It’s like some sort of fairy labyrinth as you move through the restaurant from one pretty spot to the next. bldg5.com

RUNNERS UP

Mid City Beer Garden 14.5%

The Velvet Cactus 11.5%

The Chimes – Highland 8.9%

SoLou 8.6%

BEST RESTAURANT FOR VEGETARIAN OR VEGAN OPTIONS

BLDG 5 23.3%

It’s just so easy to eat plant-based at this Perkins Overpass favorite, where the menu is built on mixing, matching, snacking and sharing, and where vegetables receive the same creative attention as meats. Every menu category features contemporary vegetarian and vegan dishes, which appeal to hardcore practitioners and flexitarians alike. It’s a fantastic model for how restaurants can satisfy protein and plant-based patrons. bldg5.com

RUNNERS UP

MJ’s Cafe 19.7%

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine 15.1%

Cocha 11.4%

Vegan Friendly Foods 10.6%

BEST SALADS

The Salad Station 19.5%

Started in Hammond by a family with farming roots, The Salad Station has grown to three locations in Baton Rouge. Diners love curating their own salad with its wide variety of greens and toppings. thesaladstation.com

RUNNERS UP

Bistro Byronz 14.8%

BLDG 5 14.2%

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux 12.3%

Maxwell’s Market 9%

BEST SANDWICHES

Anthony’s Italian Deli 19.2%

Chow down into the just crisp surface of a warm, pressed Anthony’s sandwich, and it’s clear why the place never goes out of style. The notable muffoletta with homemade olive salad is just one of many sandwiches to choose from. bestmuffoletta.com

RUNNERS UP

Po-Boy Express 12.1%

Rocco’s New Orleans Po-Boys and Cafe 11.4%

Elsie’s Plate and Pie 10.2%

Maxwell’s 8.4%

BEST BREAD AT A RESTAURANT

The Little Village 51%

There’s no shortage of mouthwatering bread to soak up leftover marinara sauce or olive tapenade at this eatery. The must-have appetizer is a braided Italian sesame loaf baked fresh to order, brushed with virgin olive oil, seasoned with cracked black pepper and sprinkled with Romano cheese. littlevillagebr.com

RUNNERS UP

Gino’s Italian Restaurant 13.7%

Rocca Pizzeria 5.9%

Ruffino’s 4.05%

Portobello’s Grill 4.03%

BEST GRILLED CHEESE

Mid City Beer Garden 21.8%

This indoor-outdoor garden has kept the original-Chelsea’s tradition alive with its gloriously gooey grilled cheese. Homemade rosemary focaccia is filled with six different kinds of cheese with the option of add-ons (bacon, pesto and pulled pork, to name a few). Paired with spicy tomato basil soup, it’s just asking to be dunked. midcitybeergarden.com

RUNNERS UP

Elsie’s Plate and Pie 21.6%

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux 12.7%

Dearman’s 9.9%

BLDG 5 9.8%

BEST PIZZA

Fleur de Lis Pizza 21.1%

At this no-frills bar and restaurant, the Roman-style pizza is the main attraction. Thin-crust pies are cut into squares, with each slice covered in traditional toppings. fleurdelispizza.com

RUNNERS UP

Red Zeppelin Pizza 14.7%

Lit Pizza 14.1%

Rocca Pizzeria 13.8%

Rotolo’s Pizzeria 6.5%

BEST FRIES

Burgersmith 23.9%

At this burger joint, the fries are cooked to perfection and seasoned with classic salt, savory Louisiana spice or butter and garlic. burgersmith.com

RUNNERS UP

Fat Cow Burgers & Salads 14.6%

The Chimes 12.5%

The Overpass Merchant 12.3%

Curbside 10.8%

BEST TACOS

Gov’t Taco 29.2%

The street-style taco has grown in popularity in Red Stick over the years, thanks to establishments like this one. Savory tacos are piled high with a variety of fillings and sauces named with a nod to politics, like “steak of the union” and “coop d’etat.” govttaco.com

RUNNERS UP

Superior Grill 15.6%

The Velvet Cactus 11%

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine 9.9%

Uno Dos Tacos 9.5%

BEST NEW RESTAURANT*

SoLou 46%

Is it the string-lit patio with its sprawling live oaks? The custom wallpaper? Or the menu replete with shareables, boards and an interactive s’mores dessert? The brainchild of Chef Peter Sclafani and partners Michael Boudreaux and Kiva Guidroz, SoLou has been luring patrons with its hip vibe and reimagined Creole eats since day one. eatsolou.com

RUNNERS UP

Leola’s Cafe and Coffee House 12.4%

Proverbial Wine Bistro 11.5%

Basel’s Market 11%

Fork N Spoon 7.7%

*Editor’s note: 2021 restaurant openings were eligible. Restaurants that opened in 2022 will be eligible for Best New Restaurant in 2023.

BEST OVERALL RESTAURANT

Elsie’s Plate and Pie 16%

A new pastry chef and a case stocked with inventive daily pie specials only adds to this Mid City spot’s luster. It was featured in Southern Living last August and has earned consistent Best Of honors since opening in 2017. elsiespies.com

RUNNERS UP

Louisiana Lagniappe 13.9%

BLDG 5 11%

Mansurs on the Boulevard 10.2%

The Chimes 10.1%

BEST BAR*

Mid City Beer Garden 27.7%

Mid City Beer Garden is again voted the spot to sip an artisan beer, glass of organic wine or craft cocktail. The sultry setting serves up open-air charm, rain or shine, and its impressive beverage menu doesn’t hurt. midcitybeergarden.com

RUNNERS UP

Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar 13.7%

Hayride Scandal 9.7%

The Bulldog 9.5%

Uncle Earl’s 7.7%

*Editor’s note: Nominees for this award were limited to those with a Class AG bar permit as of spring 2022. (Nominees with an AR permit were eligible for Best Bar at a Local Restaurant.)

BEST BAR AT A RESTAURANT

Superior Grill 17.9%

Meeting for an after-work margarita at Superior is a longstanding Baton Rouge tradition, backed by scores of patrons who can’t get enough of Superior’s always festive atmosphere. superiorgrill.com

RUNNERS UP

The Chimes 13.9%

BLDG 5 11.2%

Olive or Twist 11.2%

SoLou 8.4%

This article was originally published in the July 2022 issue of 225 magazine.