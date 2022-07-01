Best of 225 Awards – Shopping & Services

Billy Heroman’s 5.4%

Red Onion 4.3%

BEST ANTIQUE SHOP

Circa 1857 26.8%

Browse more than 5,000 square feet of eclectic furnishings in Mid City. One day you might find an oak barrister’s bookcase, and the next you might spot the stained glass window of your dreams. circa1857br.com

RUNNERS UP

The Royal Standard 18.2%

The Pink Elephant Antiques 14.4%

Rusty Rooster 12.7%

Carlisle’s on Corbin 8.9%

BEST SHOP FOR HOME DECOR

The Royal Standard 37.4%

The Royal Standard’s motto is “everything you never knew you needed.” Expect to find gifts, decor and more, all with a classic, playful touch. Along with English armoires find beach day goodies, on-trend jewelry and crawfish-themed tees. theroyalstandard.com

RUNNERS UP

The Foyer 20.5%

Circa 1857 13%

Blue Door Market 9.3%

Mid City Mercantile 6.3%

BEST BOUTIQUE FITNESS STUDIO

Body Sculpt Barre 28.8%

Sculpt, tone and lift at this boutique barre studio. Classes provide a low-impact workout that helps to strengthen glutes, tone stomach muscles and improve posture, while shaking you to your core. Find it on Facebook

RUNNERS UP

Regymen Fitness 18.9%

Tread BR 13.2%

Yoga Studio 90 9.3%

Leela Yoga Lifestyle 6.5%

BEST MARKET FOR MEAT

Iverstine Farms Butcher 23.9%

Iverstine Farms Butcher curates nose to tail locally raised, pastured meats including specialty sausage, boudin, jerky, pork, beef and more. It even has a selection of craft beer and wine for all your charcuterie board pairings. iverstinefarms.com

RUNNERS UP

Maxwell’s Market 15.2%

Chris’s Specialty Foods 10.9%

Rouses Markets 10.5%

Oak Point Fresh Market 9.4%

BEST MARKET FOR SEAFOOD

Tony’s Seafood 69.5%

This is not your average seafood market. Tony’s is a longstanding staple in Baton Rouge, specializing in fresh Gulf seafood, plate lunches and seasonal boiled crawfish, shrimp and crab. tonyseafood.com

RUNNERS UP

Heads & Tails Seafood 7%

Randy Montalbano’s Seafood & Catering 5.4%

Maxwell’s Market 5.1%

Tramonte’s Meat & Seafood Market 4.8%

BEST GROCERY STORE

Rouses Market 25.6%

This regional brand focuses on Louisiana meats and seafood. With a large cheese selection and a wide variety of spirits, it is an easy one-stop shop. rouses.com

RUNNERS UP

Oak Point Fresh Market 18.4%

Calandro’s Supermarket 14.3%

Calvin’s Bocage Market 12.3%

Alexander’s Highland Market 11%

BEST HOTEL

WATERMARK Baton Rouge 34%

With views of the Mighty Mississippi and only a few steps from the State Capitol and downtown restaurants, this hotel’s central location makes it the perfect staycation spot. It’s packed with local history, too. Over a century ago, it housed the Louisiana Trust & Savings Bank and has been transformed in an art-deco style that nods to its past. watermarkbr.com

RUNNERS UP

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge 15.7%

Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel 13.4%

Houmas House Estate and Gardens 11.3%

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center 9.9%

BEST PLACE FOR A WEDDING CEREMONY

Houmas House and Gardens 23.9%

Southern romance is alive on the grounds at Houmas House and Gardens. From ballrooms to grounds full of large oak trees, the venue can accommodate intimate gatherings or large events. houmashouse.com

RUNNERS UP

Louisiana’s Old State Capitol 17.2%

White Oak Estate and Gardens 15.7%

Burden Museum & Gardens 10.6%

The Lake House Reception Center 8.9%

BEST CAR WASH

Benny’s Car Wash & Oil Change 51.8%

Car owners in Baton Rouge have been getting their vehicles washed at Benny’s since 1951. And while the business has a longstanding history, it also offers the latest automatic car wash technology. Services include detailing, oil changes and state inspections—and, of course, there are fueling stations and drive-thru car washes at the more than nine locations around town. bennyscarwash.com

RUNNERS UP

Geaux Clean Car Wash 23.4%

Ollie’s Car Wash 8.3%

H2O Auto Spa 4.1%

Mel’s Car Wash 3.3%

BEST MECHANIC

Chabill’s Tire & Auto Service 26.9%

Chabill’s has spent more than 50 years offering tire and automotive repair services in south Louisiana. And it offers more than just tires—you can get an oil change or routine maintenance here, too. chabillstire.com

RUNNERS UP

Gordon & Sandifer Auto Service 16.1%

Ragusa’s Automotive 15.4%

Tri-Care Automotive 12.7%

Keith’s Automotive Repair 9.3%

BEST PLACE FOR PET SERVICES

Royal Treatment: Pet Manor & Grooming Spa 22.1%

Have your pets looking their best without the stress! Whether your furry friend is in need of a simple spa day, a spot to relax while you’re out of town, or a place to burn some energy while you’re at work, Royal Treatment can fit the bill. theroyaltreatmentbr.com

RUNNERS UP

Smooch My Pooch 21.7%

Highland Road Animal Hospital 15.4%

Velvet Touch Pet Spa 13.1%

Posh Pet Palace, LLC 9.3%

BEST URGENT CARE CENTER

Lake After Hours 27.6%

Cold, sprained ankle or COVID test? The Lake After Hours promises to have you feeling better fast. The after-hours clinic will treat your minor injury and illness, and you can find its services at nearly 20 different locations around the Capital City. lakeurgentcare.com

RUNNERS UP

Patient Plus Urgent Care Clinic 20.6%

The Baton Rouge Clinic 17.9%

Ochsner Urgent Care 9.1%

STAT Care Clinic 8.6%

BEST WOMEN’S BOUTIQUE

Bayou Belle Boutique 31.3%

Bayou Belle Boutique will take your “lewk” from drab to fab in minutes. Find everything from clothing to makeup. The Denham Springs boutique is known to offer plenty of purple and gold in the fall, perfect for cheering on those Tigers. Find it on Facebook

RUNNERS UP

JM Boutique 9.6%

Wanderlust By Abby 9.1%

Head Over Heels 8.4%

Frock Candy 7.6%

BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE

The Backpacker 26.5%

For more than 45 years, The Backpacker has been “doing adventure right” by offering a wide variety of clothing and gear for skiing, hiking and more. Prep for outdoor excursions with The Backpacker’s personal service and its long list of brands, including Patagonia, Hoka and Free Fly. backpackeroutdoors.com

RUNNERS UP

Carriages Fine Clothier 22.7%

Perlis 18.8%

McLavy Ltd. 13.2%

Harper’s Haberdashery 8.9%

BEST SHOP FOR CHILDREN & INFANTS

Oh Baby! 21.7%

Dress your favorite little one with Oh Baby!’s selection of handmade and classical children’s clothes. The Jefferson Highway children’s boutique sells garments sized from newborn to preteen. ohbabybr.com

RUNNERS UP

Victoria’s Toy Station 17.9%

Cassandi’s 16.9%

Lulu & Bean 15.1%

Mini Macarons – A Children’s Boutique 11.2%

BEST CATERER

City Pork Catering & Events 17.7%

City Pork Catering & Events serves all manner of Southern inspired cuisine, from duck to rabbit and from seafood to pork. Barbecue meets Cajun/Creole at this restaurant-plus-caterer. citypork.com

RUNNERS UP

Chef Don Bergeron Enterprises 17.1%

Chef John Folse & Co. 14.3%

Gourmet Girls 13%

Superior Grill Catering 9.4%

BEST HAIR SALON

Paris Parker Salon & Spa 18.4%

This full-service salon exclusively uses Aveda’s naturally derived and cruelty-free products in services like waxing, coloring, highlights, facials, massages and more. Treat yo’self at one of its two locations. parisparker.com

RUNNERS UP

SOHO Boutique Salon 14.6%

Eggie Salon Studio 14.5%

J. Lene’ Salon and Spa 11.9%

Eutopia Salon 11.3%

BEST NAIL SALON

Zaza Nail Boutique 23.7%

Zaza Nail Boutique is a classic nail salon featuring an upmarket, soothing decor. Pamper yourself with chocolates, Champagne, plush chairs and friendly technicians who go above and beyond. zazabatonrouge.com

RUNNERS UP

Bichonne Nails Spa 11.4%

Avant Tous Beauty Bar and Spa 10%

V’s Nails 9%

Blissful Nails and Spa 8.2%

BEST PLACE TO GET A FACIAL

Bumble Lane 36%

Bumble Lane offers serene and relaxing spa experiences. With a large selection of facials and peels, you’re sure to find something that fits your skin’s unique needs. bumblelane.com

RUNNERS UP

Avant Tous Beauty Bar and Spa 13.2%

Louisiana Aesthetics & Skin Care 11.9%

J. Lene’ Salon and Spa 10.1%

The Aesthetic Medicine & Anti-Aging Clinics of Louisiana 9.6%

BEST PLASTIC SURGEON

Weiler Plastic Surgery 31.8%

Weiler Plastic Surgery boasts a large range of cosmetic procedures and reconstructive options. The staff makes sure to take the time to answer all its clients’ questions—without any judgment. weilerplasticsurgery.com

RUNNERS UP

Williamson Cosmetic Center & Perenack Aesthetic Surgery 22%

Erick Sanchez MD Plastic Surgery 13.5%

Jane Olson MD Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery 8.1%

Associates in Plastic Surgery 7.6%

BEST TATTOO SHOP

Burning Lotus Tattoo 23.9%

This creative shop provides tattoos and piercings in a professional and clean environment. The positive and uplifting attitudes of the artists make it easy to come back for more ink. Find it on Facebook

RUNNERS UP

Black Torch Tattoo 18.1%

High Resolution Tattoo 12.4%

Effum Underground 10.7%

Body Images Tattoo Clinic 10%

