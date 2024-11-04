The Greater Baton Rouge grocery guide

Louisiana residents love local—and are drawn to the businesses that do, too.

But how did we get this way?

It’s a classic chicken or the egg situation: Which came first? Baton Rouge’s uniquely local grocery scene or Associated Grocers, the organization that helps independent stores thrive here?

It’s hard to say. But here’s what we know: The Baton Rouge-born association got its start in 1950 as a way for local stores to boost their buying power and thus lower costs for businesses and their customers. It began as a group of 17 of the most prominent family shops in the city and has grown to roughly 100 locations across the Southeast, each focused on meeting the needs of the community it serves.

It’s this local focus that Manard Lagasse Jr., CEO of Associated Grocers, says has kept customers coming back for nearly 75 years.

“We understand the culture and how culture is intertwined with food in Louisiana,” Lagasse says.

Not all independent grocers in the Capital Region are a part of the Associated Grocers family of brands—though according to our reporting, roughly 80% of them are—but it’s hard not to notice these common themes in shops throughout our neighborhoods.

“We’re very fortunate to live in an area where people support their local economy, and grocery stores are just one of the things that they continue to support,” Lagasse says. “We’re very thankful for that.”

And regardless of which came first, or where you shop, that sentiment rings true: When makin’ groceries in the Capital Region, there’s a whole lot to be thankful for.

Grocery list

Shop talk

Market values

Local flavor

The good stuff

Staples spotlight

Full plates

Staff picks

Point me to the wine aisle

This article was originally published in the November 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.