A guide to finding Louisiana-made items at local markets and specialty shops

1. Chris’s Specialty Foods

3075 Millerville Road 18135 E. Petroleum Drive, Suite J

Meat pies, smoked briskets, turduckens. There’s plenty of protein to go around at Chris’s. Season up your cuts with housemade seasonings, like Cajun and blackening seasonings. Or browse the grocery side of the shop to find locally made items to complete your barbecue platter, like Gator Pickles, a St. Amant creation with an unexpected kick. chrisspecialtyfoods.com

2. Southside Produce Market

8240 Perkins Road

Besides fresh fruits and veggies, this tricked-out roadside stand also houses shelves of its own marinades, salsas, marmalades and salad dressings. Find other Louisiana products like the Cajun Spicy Dirty Rice Dressing mix made by Cajun Fry Products in Pierre Part that takes the guesswork out of holiday side-dish-making. southsideproducemarket.com

3. Cannatella Grocery

3869 Government St.

Italian imports and fresh pasta are the stars of this shop’s selection. Take a closer look at the packed shelves to find plenty of Louisiana Italian favorites, like fig and biscotti cookies from New Orleans sweet shop Angelo Brocato, and a variety of jarred sauces, like Our Cousin Vinny’s Red Gravy Pasta Sauce made in the 225. cannatellagrocery.com

4. Bergeron’s City Market

8200 Jefferson Highway

On any given day, Bergeron’s is popping with people filing in and out for hot meals and frozen items for easy dinners. The market stays stocked with homemade products, like massive chicken pot pies that are oven-ready and Chef Don Bergeron’s famous fig preserves that can jazz up appetizers and morning meals. chefdonb.com

5. Tony’s Seafood

5215 Plank Road

After getting your fresh seafood at this market, there are a few more necessities to throw in. Going the deep-fried route? Grab some Louisiana Fish Fry products made next door. And we all know that no fried seafood is complete without some French bread. Snag a loaf or rolls to complete a homemade platter or po-boy. OK, our mouths are watering. tonyseafood.com

6. Maxwell’s Market

7620 Corporate Blvd.| 6241 Perkins Road

No need to travel to New Orleans or Abbeville when Maxwell’s has Central Grocery’s Olive Salad and Steen’s Cane Pepper Jelly. With a kitchen in store, find a packed fridge section with fresh side dishes, soups and other premade meal fixings made daily. And, around the holidays, the Corporate Boulevard location keeps homemade peanut butter pies on deck, made by owner Matthew Landry’s grandmother. maxwells-market.com