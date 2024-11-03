Staff picks: The 225 team’s favorite finds at local groceries

—Jennifer Tormo Alvarez, 225 editor-in-chief

Mary B’s Biscuits

“Pillsbury has nothing on this Southern-born brand. Mary B’s has long been my go-to when I’m craving a soft, buttery biscuit but the budget is calling for a meal at home. I find them at Rouses Market, Calandro’s Supermarket and even Walmart.”

—Laura Furr Mericas, 225 managing editor

Louisiana crawfish tails

“When I’m in the mood to make etouffee or hot crawfish dip for the holidays, I stop by Calandro’s Supermarket in Mid City for a package or two of crawfish tails. Usually kept on ice in a bin near the seafood market, the tender tails are always from regional purveyors. No imported crawfish for me, thanks.”

–Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer

BLDG 5 Lemonade

“BLDG 5 runs laps around neighborhood lemonade stands with its artisan beverages offered in sweet, tart and a little bit savory flavors like Ginger Blueberry Rosemary, Mango Strawberry Basil, Peach Pineapple Mint and Pear Basil Jalapeño. They’re great for sipping right out of the bottle or using for mixers in cocktails and mocktails. I usually snag these locally made lemonades from Calvin’s Bocage Market, Maxwell’s Market, Bin Q Liquor or Rouses Market.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 digital staff writer

This article was originally published in the November 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.