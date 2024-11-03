The supermarket hot food line is one of Baton Rouge’s best-kept secrets

Fridays are the only day of the week when crawfish cornbread appears, Bet-R’s signature sweet-savory cornbread dressing cooked down with crawfish tails. That may explain why today’s line stretches clear to the dairy section. The seafood specials are joined by three fixed options offered every day: fried catfish, baked chicken and fried chicken.

Customers pick an entree and two side dishes from a roundup that includes macaroni and cheese, peas, green beans, yams, collard greens and corn. Dessert comes in the form of a daily cobbler in rotating flavors that read like a church supper: peach, apple, blackberry and strawberry, plus a pecan version with a pecan pie-like base topped with a biscuit-y crust.

Williams-Sparks has been working at Bet-R since the ’90s, back when hot lunches were ordered to-go from the counter and assembled out of sight. Around 20 years ago, co-owner and manager Cliff Boulden installed the glass case, where patrons can gather, gaze

and watch as their lunch

(or breakfast) is ladled into a clamshell.

“They love it,” says cook Quauna Nash, a four-year employee. “They love coming in and finding these dishes that taste like home.” betrgrocery.com

More hot food lines around town

Hi Nabor

Multiple locations

The weekday lunch specials feature mains like red beans and rice, meatloaf, jambalaya, smothered pork chops and fried catfish with rotating sides. hinabor.com

Matherne’s Market

Multiple locations

Shrimp etouffee, crawfish alfredo, baked or fried catfish and chicken along with side dishes like fried okra, Brussels sprouts and crawfish cornbread give diners plenty to choose from. Specials vary by location. mathernes.com

Ideal Market

Multiple locations

Choose from Latin American favorites at Ideal Market’s sprawling hot food line, including carne asada, barbacoa and pollo asado. Grab accompaniments like yellow rice, yucca, plantains and whole and refried beans. Don’t forget tres leches cake for dessert. idealmarket.com

Rouses Market

Multiple locations

Lunch (and dinner) daily specials include Cajun classics on Mondays, Asian faves on Tuesdays, barbecue on Saturdays and lots of other tasty options. The supermarkets also include salad bars. rouses.com

Calvin’s Bocage Market

7675 Jefferson Highway

Weekday lunch specials include a fried pork chop with rice dressing on Tuesdays and smothered round steak with mashed potatoes on Thursdays. All specials come with two sides, a roll and dessert. calvinsbocage.com

This article was originally published in the November 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.