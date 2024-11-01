Where do local chefs shop for groceries around Baton Rouge?

Celeste Gill

Chef and culinary instructor

“Matherne’s Market downtown. I can place advance orders, and its quality is always top-notch. It has all my specialty items.”

Mary-Brennan Sensing

Owner, MJ’s Café

“I shop around. Costco for staples, Southside Produce for veggies. My dairy-free options are a toss between Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods.”

Tremaine Devine

Chef/owner, Tre’s Street Kitchen

“My favorite is Calandro’s Supermarket in Mid City. It carries the biggest variety of local products.”

Alfred Haimbach

Chef, Phil’s Oyster Bar

“I’m currently on a low-carb, high-protein diet, and when I shop, I’m looking for a beef cut called a chuck eye, which is between a ribeye and a chuck. I have the most luck at Albertsons and Hi Nabor.”

Jim Urdiales

Chef/owner, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine

“I visit Calandro’s, Albertsons, Trader Joe’s and La Tienda Latina weekly, but when I have catered events I go to Sprouts Farmers Market for my grazing boards. It brings in specialty produce, such as Japanese eggplant.”

Cameron Cage

Chef, City Pork Jefferson

“My favorite style of cuisine is Asian, and Vinh Phat Market has some of the coolest things I can’t get anywhere else. La Morenita Meat Market also has a selection I can’t get anywhere else. It has some of the most authentic Mexican food in Baton Rouge, so I can get lunch while I shop.”

This article was originally published in the November 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.