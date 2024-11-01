Stock the bar with these 6 approachable sippers from Calandro’s Supermarket

“We sell a lot of French wine,” says Charles Calandro, who took over the Mid City grocery store’s alcohol sales in 1977 and has since helped it become one of the retailer’s defining features. Later, he helped set up the wine department at Calandro’s Perkins Road location, which is also robust.

“We taste everything,” Calandro says. “It has to have a good taste and the right price point for us to sell it.”

Wine, beer and liquor represent a third or more of the Mid City store’s sales, Calandro says.

Along with domestic and international wines, both Calandro’s locations are known for their deep bench of bourbons. The stores also stock plenty of local beer, hard seltzers, spirits, boutique mixers and a growing selection of nonalcoholic products. calandros.com

If you’re craving wine:

Red

1. Juggernaut

Hillside cabernet sauvignon, $20

A fantastic value, this meaty 2022 cab pairs great with steak, pork and gourmet burgers.

White sparkling

2. Closerie d’Orleans

Vin Mousseux blanc brut, $10

Currently the best-selling SKU in the store, this French sparkling white offers “good juice and a good buy,” Calandro says.

If you’re craving beer:

3. Agile Brewing

Classic Version, $14 per six-pack

The English brown ale made right here in Baton Rouge is great for everyday sipping.

If you’re craving a spirit:

Dark

4. Laissez Versez

Craft Reserve Louisiana straight bourbon whiskey, $40

Award-winning double-barrel bourbon from Baton Rouge distillery. Look for notes of oak and vanilla and a long smooth finish.

Light

5. Distillerie Acadian

SoLou handcrafted gin, $40

Spirit Department Manager Kevin Champagne’s pick for a smooth, clean-tasting gin is made by a New Iberia-based distillery.

Non-alcoholic

6. Lyre’s Spirit Co.

Dry London spirit (nonalcoholic), $32

NA spirits are rising in popularity and availability. Champagne recommends Lyre’s for a high-quality cocktail or spirit substitute.

This article was originally published in the November 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.