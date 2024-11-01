Stock the bar with these 6 approachable sippers from Calandro’s Supermarket

At Calandro’s Supermarket on Government Street, shoppers can’t help but pass the wine, beer and spirits department on their way in. It’s a sizable part of the store that’s grown steadily since the late ’70s.
Wines from all over the world sit on tightly packed shelves, while stacked crates holding particularly popular selections form ad hoc aisles of their own. There’s always something new to discover.
In many other states around the country, grocery stores can’t sell beer, wine and spirits. But in Louisiana, supermarkets are a reliable source for any and all adult bevies.
“We sell a lot of French wine,” says Charles Calandro, who took over the Mid City grocery store’s alcohol sales in 1977 and has since helped it become one of the retailer’s defining features. Later, he helped set up the wine department at Calandro’s Perkins Road location, which is also robust.
“We taste everything,” Calandro says. “It has to have a good taste and the right price point for us to sell it.”
Wine, beer and liquor represent a third or more of the Mid City store’s sales, Calandro says.
Along with domestic and international wines, both Calandro’s locations are known for their deep bench of bourbons. The stores also stock plenty of local beer, hard seltzers, spirits, boutique mixers and a growing selection of nonalcoholic products. calandros.com
If you’re craving wine:
Red
1. Juggernaut
Hillside cabernet sauvignon, $20
A fantastic value, this meaty 2022 cab pairs great with steak, pork and gourmet burgers.
White sparkling
2. Closerie d’Orleans
Vin Mousseux blanc brut, $10
Currently the best-selling SKU in the store, this French sparkling white offers “good juice and a good buy,” Calandro says.
If you’re craving beer:
3. Agile Brewing
Classic Version, $14 per six-pack
The English brown ale made right here in Baton Rouge is great for everyday sipping.