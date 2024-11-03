Spotlighting 4 Baton Rouge-based brands you’ve probably already added to your grocery cart

Blue Runner Foods

Originally sourced from 21-year-old Pierre Chauvin’s garden in Union, Louisiana, this 100-plus-year-old company moved its operations to Ascension Parish in 1946 and has been known for its canned red beans ever since. Today, Blue Runner produces a variety of dried bean products and Creole bases in addition to its famous bright-blue canned goods. bluerunnerfoods.com

Community Coffee

Henry Norman “Cap” Saurage began making coffee at his grocery in 1919. And today his brand, Community Coffee, is sold in just about every store in the city—and even as far as Alaska. Four generations and 105 years later, the Saurage family still tastes its product weekly to maintain Cap’s commitment to flavor. communitycoffee.com

Louisiana Fish Fry Products

This local brand was born in the kitchen of another Red Stick institution: Tony’s Seafood. Its namesake, Tony Pizzolato, realized that customers were coming back not just for the fresh seafood, but for dishes battered in his homemade seasoned fish fry, too. He made the business official in 1982, and today it creates mixes, bases, boil boosters and more. louisianafishfry.com

Manda Fine Meats

What launched as Manda Brothers Provision Co. in Baton Rouge in 1947 is still a family-run operation that now sells its flavor-packed sausages and meats in 15 states. Its smoked pork and andouille sausages are essential ingredients in Louisiana mainstays, like jambalaya and gumbo. mandafinemeats.com

This article was originally published in the November 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.