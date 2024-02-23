Baton Rouge is one of the most vibrant places for seafood. Here how’s to savor it this season

This article was originally published in the March 2023 issue of 225 magazine.

You could make a strong argument that seafood is the backbone of south Louisiana’s unique culinary tableau.

To Baton Rougeans, life without a steady bounty of local fish, crab, crawfish, shrimp and oysters seems unimaginable, not to mention unpalatable. These raw materials, served humbly or gussied up, are the stuff of everyday life. And it’s easy to take them for granted until you travel somewhere less endowed. Few parts of the country celebrate fresh seafood so completely as we do in the Capital Region, where you find it everywhere from tailgates to fine dining and in a range of dishes from omelets to pizza.

Local restaurants, fish markets and home cooks have a long and enduring relationship with seafood from the Gulf of Mexico, a relationship that continues to evolve in new and complex ways as consumers and fishers navigate market disruption, including natural and manmade events that threaten supply. Seafood prices are higher than ever before, further amplifying Gulf seafood’s cachet.

What better time than Lent to take a deep dive, pun intended, into this versatile, elegant and everyman food group we can’t seem to live without.

During Lent, restaurant kitchens reinvent their menus with artful new takes on the season’s seafood and produce

The state of the industry: Restaurants battle price hikes and the threat of compromised fisheries

The many faces of crawfish at Sammy’s Grill

The art of cooking and creating with seafood, according to Beausoleil’s own Seafood King, Chef David Dickensauge

Fresh tuna tartare is Baton Rouge’s latest ‘it’ dish

The magic of the fry house: Trends change, but fried seafood is always in style

10 fin-tastic dishes we can’t live without

This article was originally published in the March 2023 issue of 225 magazine.