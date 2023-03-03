10 fin-tastic local seafood dishes we can’t live without

Charbroiled oysters at Mansurs on the Boulevard

Baton Rouge’s OG charbroiled oysters are found at Mansurs, served on the half-shell with spicy garlic-Parmesan butter.

Hallelujah Crab at Jubans

It’s iconic: soft-shell crab stuffed with seafood dressing, deep-fried and topped with Creole hollandaise sauce. It’s now served with tartar mashed potatoes.

Yummy Yellowtail at Tsunami

Slices of buttery yellowtail (Japanese amberjack) are plated with razor-thin discs of jalapeño, ponzu sauce and cilantro.

Red miso bouillabaisse at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine

Chef David Dickensauge’s Far East red miso bouillabaisse combines Alaskan king crab, lobster tail, diver scallops, mussels, clams and shrimp with red miso broth.

Lombardia pasta at Nino’s

Homemade pasta is married with sautéed Gulf shrimp, cherry tomatoes, capers and lemon-garlic-butter sauce and basil.

Crab cakes maison at Rouj Creole

Jumbo lump crabmeat and panko breadcrumbs are molded into cakes with aromatic veggies, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce and spices, then seared and accented with remoulade sauce.

Trout Chalmette at Phil’s Oyster Bar

Pan-seared speckled trout is gilded with crawfish cream sauce and served over crawfish spoonbread.

Brie and bacon oysters at Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar

Gulf oysters on the half shell are baked with crisp bacon and topped with creamy Brie sauce.

Crispy fish curry at Chow Yum Phat

Fish fillets deep-fried to golden are served with a tangle of tender ramen noodles in a silky coconut broth.

This article was originally published in the March 2023 issue of 225 magazine.