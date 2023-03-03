Fresh tuna tartare is Baton Rouge’s latest ‘it’ dish

Chalk it up to the proliferation of sushi and poke restaurants across Baton Rouge, or simply to our collective expanding palates, but tuna served raw or rare is having a moment on local appetizer menus. Mild, buttery and tender, it pairs well with all sorts of different flavors.

For some diners, it’s an opportunity to start with something light and flavorful before moving on to heavier indulgences, says Stab’s Steak and Seafood General Manager Keven Kimball.

The Bocage restaurant’s tuna tartare, created by Stab’s executive chef Bernard Carmouche, combines fresh raw tuna with morsels of avocado. It’s formed with a ring mold and served on a bed of whipped cream cheese with balsamic drizzle and flecks of lemon zest.