September 2020 calendar of events

Editor’s note: Event details are as of press time in mid-August. Please check with the events for the latest information.

All month

Love yoga and locally brewed beer? Look no further. Join Tin Roof Brewing Company for its free, hour-long Yoga on the Lawn class every Wednesday until Sept. 16. Spots are limited, so participants must register online. Find the event on Facebook

All month

Red Stick Farmers Market works hard to bring Baton Rouge the freshest local produce year-round. It is open Thursdays behind Pennington Biomedical Center and Saturdays next to Main Street Market downtown. breada.org

All month

Join some Friday night tennis lessons/round-robin matches. The events are held at BREC’s Forest Community Park. Find the event on Facebook

Sept. 4

Healing Place Kids presents: Cooking with Smythe, an online event for children to learn a new recipe from their chef friend, Smythe. The required ingredients will be posted prior to the class. Find the event on Facebook

Sept. 10 + 23

Enjoy paddle boarding or kayaking with a Sunset Paddle at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park. Participants of all skill levels are welcome to enjoy an evening on the water. Find the event on Facebook

Sept. 19

Walk or run to help raise funds and show support for childhood cancer research at the annual St. Jude Walk/Run. Participants may join as a team or an individual and compete against other teams and individuals to see who can raise the most money for the cause. The walk/run is a virtual event. stjude.org/walkbatonrouge

Sept. 26

The Baton Rouge Walk to End Alzheimer’s has moved online. The hosts of the event encourage participants to walk around their own neighborhoods with their loved ones. The event raises money to research possible ends to Alzheimer’s. alz.org

Sept. 28

Join the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank in a round of golf to help fight hunger in the community. The Slice of Life Golf Classic will be at Carter Plantation in Springfield and will begin at 10 a.m. brfoodbank.org/sliceoflife2020

Sept. 28

The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana will host the 24th annual Baton Rouge Golf Tournament. The event will be held at the Country Club of Louisiana. Lunch and dinner will be provided. Find the event on Facebook

MORE EVENTS

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

Sept. 1: COOLinary New Orleans, neworleans.com/coolinary

Sept. 12: Sista Strut, find the event on Facebook

Sept. 26:: The Big Gay 5K, New Orleans Virtual Run, find the event on Facebook

LAFAYETTE

Sept. 11: UNITE, acadianasymphony.org

Sept. 26: Bayou Festival and Boat Parade, find the event on Facebook

Sept. 27: Vintage Market at the Wurst, find the event on Facebook

This article was originally published in the September 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.