Festivals all weekend long: Fiber arts, rum, food, zoo animals and more take over Baton Rouge

Head to the Fiber Arts Festival all weekend

The Baton Rouge Fiber Arts & Makers Festival returns this Friday through Sunday, April 26–28.

Join like-minded fiber art lovers in supporting local makers and business owners at this event from Micah Key of local yarn store Fleur De Stitch’d. Makers including EllaMarsh Homemade, Made by Omega, Mitchell’s Creations and more will be present.

Baton Rouge Fiber Arts & Makers Festival is free and open to the public. The event will be held Friday from 5–8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at Mid-City Artisans. It will continue Sunday from 10–4 p.m. at Knots Bayou at 7126 Antioch Road. Find the full lineup and more information here.

Get wild with the fam this Saturday

Grab the kiddos and venture to Perkins Rowe this Saturday, April 27, for Wild Day at the Rowe.

Wild Day at the Rowe brings animal-themed activities galore and even photo ops with ambassador animals from BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo. The zoo will present different animals, including a screech owl, speckled king snake, legless lizard and more for meet-and-greets. In addition to the wild animals, there will be live music, children’s activities and crafts.

Wild Day at the Rowe is from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Wild Day at the Rowe is at 10202 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.

Celebrate a new distillery this Saturday

Join Galvez Tasting Room & Gardens this Saturday, April 27, at the Galvez Rum Inaugural Festival.

To celebrate the grand opening of the new Louisiana distillery, the festival will invite spirits lovers for a day of live music, rum tastings and food trucks. Southland Band, Jeffrey Broussard and The Creole Cowboys, and Papo Y Son Mandao are on the music lineup. Attendees can sample rum at scheduled tastings or in daiquiris or cocktails. Bottled rum will be available for purchase.

Galvez Rum Inaugural Festival is from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Tickets are $9.10. Tasting Rooms & Gardens is at 1848 Charter St in Jackson, Louisiana. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Sample no-meat dishes this Sunday

Grab a friend and head to A Taste of Fresh No Meat Street Festival this Sunday, April 28.

The festival at NBR Fresh returns with meatless entrees and bites. For those who stick to vegetarian or vegan diets—or those curious about trying new dishes—this event is for you. There will also be games, meditation and exercise.

The No Meat Street Festival is from noon–5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. NBR Fresh is at 1955 Dallas Drive. Register and find more information here.