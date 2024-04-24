Baton Rouge Music Studios to debut new stage at April 27 event

Baton Rouge Music Studios has its mojo back—and it’s center stage, says owner and founder Doug Gay.

That’s because this Saturday, April 27, the Government Street facility will debut its brand-new Underdog Stage. During its first official show, one of the studio’s young groups, Origin Story, will open for local band Free Therapy. More shows will be announced soon, Gay says.

Baton Rouge Music Studios moved from its original Burbank digs to Government Street back in January 2022. Ever since, Gay says a friend has been encouraging him to add a stage to the property.

Baton Rouge Music Studios provides music lessons and band programs, with its students often performing at community events. Gay had grown accustomed to partnering with local venues, restaurants and festivals for shows.

Building for the Underdog Stage began in January, constructed by carpenters with pressure-treated wood to ensure longevity and stability and railings for safety. The 300-square-foot stage can comfortably accommodate a band of up to eight players. During shows, the studio sets up its traveling sound system and lighting.

Gay thinks back to 2006, when he first launched the studio, gathering students and friends to help him chase a dream where he could play music and be creative for a living. Now, he is giving that dream back to students. The stage is the next step in cultivating that community, by giving aspiring musicians a professional platform to showcase their art.

“It isn’t just cute kids doing something that doesn’t sound very good, but it’s cute. It legit sounds great,” Gay says.

Tickets for Saturday’s show can be purchased at the gate for $15, or online for $15 plus a $3 service fee. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Baton Rouge Music Studios is at 3809 Government St. For more info, visit brmusicstudios.com.