This week in Baton Rouge: ‘Art Flow,’ Shut Up & Sing, the final Rock N Rowe of the spring and more

Check out local art through May

The Arts Council of Baton Rouge is presenting “Art Flow 2024: There’s No Place Like Home” through May 23 at the Shell Gallery at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.

This juried exhibition celebrates local artists in the council’s 11-parish region who have created pieces inspired by the phrase “no place like home.” Featured artists include Trey Lee, Mike Weary, Geeta Dave and many others.

“Art Flow 2024: There’s No Place Like Home” is open for viewing through May 23 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This exhibition is free and open to the public. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. Find more information here.

Make a fashion statement this Wednesday

The Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault is hosting Denim Day this Wednesday, April 24, at BRQ.

Wear your favorite pair of jeans while supporting survivors of sexual assault in our area. This fundraising event will include a fashion show featuring local personalities, live music, a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres and more.

LaFASA Denim Day is from 6-9 p.m. Presale tickets are $28 and tickets at the door are $35. BRQ is at 10423 Jefferson Highway. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Sing and sample this Wednesday

Sing your heart out this Wednesday, April 24, when Chelsea’s Live presents a special Shut Up & Sing Karaoke session.

Serenade the audience with your favorite songs at this karaoke night hosted by Mookie Darden. In addition to drinks specials and tunes, Chelsea’s will host a popup from Oni 225. The vendor will be slinging its signature onigiri (a type of Japanese rice ball) and hot dogs, as well as a few new menu items.

Shut Up & Sing Karaoke starts at 8 p.m. Entry is free until 9 p.m. and then increases to $5. This event is open to ages 18 and up. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.

Enjoy live music this Thursday

Kick off your weekend with live music this Thursday, April 25, at the last installment of Rock N Rowe for the season.

Enjoy music from Gonzales band Na Na Sha before one of the season’s most lively music series comes to an end. All Rock N Rowe performances are held in Town Square at Perkins Rowe. In the event of rain, the show will be moved to The Great Hall.

Rock N Rowe starts at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Perkins Rowe is at 10202 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.