July 2018 Calendar of Events

July 1

Wanna spend some of your summer weekends in nice, cool air conditioning? Don’t forget about Free First Sundays downtown. On the first Sunday of each month, the LSU Museum of Art, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum and the USS Kidd offer free admission to all guests. lasm.org, lsumoa.org, usskidd.com

July 3

IT’S ALWAYS PARADE SEASON

Let freedom ring at the annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade. Celebrate our nation’s birthday with this year’s “Home Sweet Home” theme. The route starts at the Kenilworth Science and Technical School. 6:30 p.m. kenilworthneighborhood.com

July 4

I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-C-E

• Fourth of July in Baton Rouge brings everyone downtown for an evening of festivities. Enjoy food from local restaurants, a performance from the Baton Rouge Concert Band and, of course, WBRZ’s annual Fireworks on the Mississippi. View the spectacular show from the Shaw Center’s rooftop or the deck of the USS Kidd, or just bring a blanket and snag a viewing spot on the levee.

• USS KIDD’s Fourth of July Spectacular: 4-7 p.m. usskidd.com

• LSU Museum of Art’s Red Stick, White & Blue Celebration at the Shaw Center: 7-10 p.m. lsumoa.org

• Baton Rouge Concert Band’s annual Independence Day Concert at the A.Z. Young Park at the Capitol Park Welcome Center: 7:30-9:30 p.m. brcb.org

• Put on your most festive outfit, because you’ll be celebrating two holidays at the City of Central’s 4th Annual Birthday Bash. In honor of Independence Day and the city’s 13th birthday, there will be music, food, children’s activities and a fireworks show. The free event is at 7 p.m. at Central High School’s football stadium. Be sure to bring blankets or lawn chairs. discovercentral.net/birthday-bash

July 12 & 14

Interested in signing your daughter up with a local Girl Scout troop? With Experience Girl Scouts: A Day of Healthy Living, girls and parents can participate in a Zumba class (July 12) or gardening class (July 14) and learn all there is to know about Girl Scouts Louisiana East. gsle.org

July 14

Find some shade and great local art at the Mid City Makers Market. Capital City artists, musicians and food vendors gather at 541 S. Eugene St. for the monthly meetup. 4-8 p.m. midcitymakers.market

July 15

DON’T STOP TIL YOU EAT ENOUGH

Treat yo’self to a six-course dinner with wine pairings at the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s 12th Annual Fête Rouge Award Dinner. This year’s 2018 Grace “Mama” Marino Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Kleinpeter Farms Dairy’s Ben Kleinpeter. Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. 6 p.m. bresbr.org

July 22

Support local pets and create a masterpiece at Painting with a Purpose for Cat Haven. Painting with a Twist is raising funds for the local shelter in support of Cat Haven’s no-kill mission. 3-6 p.m. paintingwithatwist.com

July 28-29

RUN HAPPY’S RUN

Now in its ninth year, the Happy’s 5000 returns to wind its way through downtown Baton Rouge. The self-proclaimed “World’s Most Festive 5k” is filled with food, live music and beer. Be sure to don your most ridiculous running wear and sign up for the running of the Beer Mile. 6-10 p.m. happys5000.com

July 29

Capital Area CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) hosts its annual Casas for CASA Fiesta at the Renaissance Baton Rouge. Enjoy music, Mexican food and a silent auction. Also, be sure to visit CASA’s Playhouse Raffle booth July 28-Aug. 19 at the Mall of Louisiana for a chance to win a luxury playhouse. 5-8 p.m. casabr.org

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

July 6-9

New Orleans Essence Festival, festival.essence.com

July 13-15

San Fermin in Nueva Orleans, nolabulls.com

July 15

The Inaugural Vegan 2 the Soul Food Festival, find the event on Facebook

LAFAYETTE

July 25

14th Annual Taste of Acadiana, ticketmaster.com

July 27

• The Louisiana Outdoor Expo and Boat Show, cajundome.com

• Uncorked: Salvador Dalí at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, hilliardmuseum.org

ARTS: BEST BETS

Opening this month

“Confluence” by Jerry Uelsmann opens July 12 at the LSU Museum of Art. Black and white photographs showcase stories of love, loss, inner strength and self love. lsumoa.org

Closing this month

See Jennifer Poe’s “Rock, Paper, Crayons” at The Gallery at Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts before it closes July 14. The mixed-media collection celebrates the fun and creativity of childhood. manshiptheatre.org

All month long

See the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s three new exhibitions “Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography,” “Capitol City Contemporary 4: Food, Glorious Food” and “Food in Space: The Evolution of Dining in Orbit.” Clearly, this is a very food-centric series of exhibits. lasm.org

July 14

Theatre Baton Rouge hosts its annual Roles I’ll Never Play Cabaret Summer Auction Gala with food from Adrian’s and Juban’s, a silent auction and, as always, once-in-a-lifetime performances from TBR’s best. 6-11 p.m. theatrebr.org

July 24-26

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge brings together artists, advocates and community members for the 2018 Statewide Arts Summit. The three-day event discusses communication, equity, engagement and development. artsbr.org

July 27

Baton Rouge Gallery hosts its July edition of Movies & Music on the Lawn with a screening of The Mark of Zorro and an original score from Hydra Plane. 8-10 p.m. batonrougegallery.org

MUSIC BEST BETS

July 1

Mandeville post-hardcore rock group As Cities Burn performs at Mid City Ballroom with My Epic and Tiger Wine. The event is hosted by Spanish Moon while it’s closed for renovations. 7 p.m. midcityballroom.com

July 7

Catch Slidell rock band Akadia at the Varsity Theatre with Traded Moments, Knever and 9 Slug. 8 p.m. varsitytheatre.com

July 11

Hear jungle-blues-rock singer-songwriter C.W. Stoneking at Mid City Ballroom. The event is hosted by Spanish Moon. 8 p.m. midcityballroom.com

July 14

Varsity Theatre welcomes NolaPalooza7 for another year of music, food, beer and fundraising. barefootpedals-foundation.org

July 14

Stand-up comedian and country music artist Rodney Carrington performs at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. 7 p.m. lbatonrouge.com

July 14

Parish County Line hosts the Bud Light Summer Bash with guests Neutral Snap and Laine Hardy at The Texas Club. 8:30 p.m. thetexasclub.com

July 27

New Orleans pop-rock artist Mia Borders performs at Dyson House Listening Room with her band and Jacye Guerin. 7 p.m. dysonhouselr.com

July28

Spanish Moon presents alternative indie-artist Mobley at Mid City Ballroom. 8 p.m. midcityballroom.com