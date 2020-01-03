×

People to Watch in 2020 across the Capital Region

  • By 225 Staff @225batonrouge
  • Photography by Collin Richie

When describing this year’s People to Watch candidates, one adjective kept coming to mind: visionaries.

How else can you describe a surgeon so renowned that his move to Baton Rouge inspires dozens of other researchers to follow him here? Or an LSU professor whose role focusing on multiculturalism in the media is the first of its kind in the country? And how about the leader who is spearheading a new community arts center that will bring Baton Rouge’s art scene to new heights?

It’s a new day—and a new decade—in Baton Rouge. And from the looks of things, it’s going to be an exciting chapter.

SPORTS

Skylar Mays is a key leader for LSU basketball

FOOD

Chris Motto is the new face of Baton Rouge food

ARTS

Renee Chatelain is building an arts hub

EDUCATION

LSU professor Tina M. Harris’ lessons are winning awards

MEDICAL

Dr. Phil Schauer is a medical visionary

Courtesy Brooks Nader

STYLE

Brooks Nader is America’s next big cover star

BUSINESS + DEVELOPMENT

Dr. Barbara Griffith is bringing new leadership

Latest Stories